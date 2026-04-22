Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'Hundreds Are Waiting': Angry Woman Commuter Confronts Maharashtra Minister At Rally | WATCH

'Hundreds Are Waiting': Angry Woman Commuter Confronts Maharashtra Minister At Rally | WATCH

The protest march, organised against the opposition MVA over the Women’s Reservation Bill, was delayed, leading to hours-long gridlock.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Political rally caused major Mumbai traffic, commuters stranded for hours.
  • Agitated woman confronts minister over rally-induced public inconvenience.
  • Woman demands rally be moved, police intervene after confrontation.
  • Video of protest and woman's anger gains traction online.

A tense confrontation unfolded in Mumbai’s Worli area after a political rally triggered massive traffic congestion, prompting an agitated commuter to directly challenge Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and police officials.

The disruption followed a protest march organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), part of the Mahayuti alliance. The demonstration targeted the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including the Congress, over the recent rejection of the Women’s Reservation Bill at the Centre due to insufficient majority support.

Rally Delay Triggers Gridlock in Busy Worli

The march, scheduled to begin at 5 pm, drew a large number of participants, many of them women raising slogans against the opposition. The planned route stretched from Jambhori Maidan to the Dome, cutting through one of Worli’s busiest and most densely populated areas, home to the BDD chawls and heavy two-way traffic.

However, a delay in the rally’s start led to severe congestion across the district, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

‘Hundreds Are Waiting’: Woman Confronts Minister

Amid the chaos, a woman attempting to pick up her child from school abandoned her vehicle and walked into the protest. Visibly frustrated, she confronted Mahajan, questioning the inconvenience caused to the public.

“There are hundreds of people waiting. There is an empty ground there!” she shouted, urging organisers to shift the gathering and clear the roads. Her protest escalated as she demanded that demonstrators disperse, repeatedly yelling, “Get out of here!”

Her anger extended to the Mumbai Police as well. When officers tried to manage the situation, she argued with them and insisted on speaking to senior officials.

Police Intervene as Video Gains Traction Online

Following the exchange, police personnel escorted the woman to the side of the road and attempted to address her concerns.

A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the recurring issue of public disruption caused by large political gatherings in busy urban areas.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the traffic congestion in Worli, Mumbai?

A political rally organized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) caused massive traffic congestion in Worli. The rally was part of a demonstration targeting the opposition over the Women's Reservation Bill.

Who confronted Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan during the rally?

An agitated commuter, a woman trying to pick up her child from school, confronted Minister Girish Mahajan. She was frustrated by the traffic disruption caused by the rally.

Why was the BJP rally being held?

The rally was organized by the BJP as a protest against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The demonstration was about the recent rejection of the Women's Reservation Bill at the Centre.

What was the woman's main complaint about the rally?

The woman complained about the severe traffic congestion and inconvenience caused to the public. She pointed out that hundreds of people were waiting and urged the organizers to clear the roads.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Women Reservation Bill Trending Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
'Hundreds Are Waiting': Angry Woman Commuter Confronts Maharashtra Minister At Rally | WATCH
'Hundreds Are Waiting': Angry Woman Commuter Confronts Maharashtra Minister At Rally | WATCH
Trending
Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Pregnant, Husband Farman Khan Informs Police: Report
Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Pregnant, Husband Farman Khan Informs Police: Report
Trending
Clash Erupts Inside Gurdwara In Germany; 11 Injured As Kirpans, Suspected Firearm Used: VIDEO
Clash Erupts Inside Gurdwara In Germany; 11 Injured As Kirpans, Suspected Firearm Used: VIDEO
Trending
‘Bhot Cute Ho App,’ Rapido Driver’s Creepy WhatsApp Message To Ghaziabad Woman Goes Viral; Company Responds
‘Bhot Cute Ho App,’ Rapido Driver’s Creepy WhatsApp Message To Ghaziabad Woman Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway
Breaking: Trump signals renewed war threat on Iran as ceasefire deadline nears amid global criticism
Breaking: Iran-US talks deadlock deepens over five key issues as ceasefire pressure intensifies
BREAKING: Tension rises as Iran-US ceasefire nears end; Pakistan talks still unclear ahead of deadline
BIG BREAKING: Election Commission tightens polling rules; webcasting failure may trigger re-poll in constituencies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget