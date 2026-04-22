'Hundreds Are Waiting': Angry Woman Commuter Confronts Maharashtra Minister At Rally | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Political rally caused major Mumbai traffic, commuters stranded for hours.

Agitated woman confronts minister over rally-induced public inconvenience.

Woman demands rally be moved, police intervene after confrontation.

Video of protest and woman's anger gains traction online.

A tense confrontation unfolded in Mumbai’s Worli area after a political rally triggered massive traffic congestion, prompting an agitated commuter to directly challenge Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and police officials.

The disruption followed a protest march organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), part of the Mahayuti alliance. The demonstration targeted the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including the Congress, over the recent rejection of the Women’s Reservation Bill at the Centre due to insufficient majority support.

Rally Delay Triggers Gridlock in Busy Worli

The march, scheduled to begin at 5 pm, drew a large number of participants, many of them women raising slogans against the opposition. The planned route stretched from Jambhori Maidan to the Dome, cutting through one of Worli’s busiest and most densely populated areas, home to the BDD chawls and heavy two-way traffic.

However, a delay in the rally’s start led to severe congestion across the district, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: A lady stuck in traffic lost her cool during BJP's protest over Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam on a road of Mumbai earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JaETeVppiT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2026

‘Hundreds Are Waiting’: Woman Confronts Minister

Amid the chaos, a woman attempting to pick up her child from school abandoned her vehicle and walked into the protest. Visibly frustrated, she confronted Mahajan, questioning the inconvenience caused to the public.

“There are hundreds of people waiting. There is an empty ground there!” she shouted, urging organisers to shift the gathering and clear the roads. Her protest escalated as she demanded that demonstrators disperse, repeatedly yelling, “Get out of here!”

Her anger extended to the Mumbai Police as well. When officers tried to manage the situation, she argued with them and insisted on speaking to senior officials.

Police Intervene as Video Gains Traction Online

Following the exchange, police personnel escorted the woman to the side of the road and attempted to address her concerns.

A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the recurring issue of public disruption caused by large political gatherings in busy urban areas.