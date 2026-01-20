Karnataka Woman Scammed On Matrimonial Site, Loses Rs 1.53 Crore To Fake Groom

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cyber fraud is taking new shapes in India, and a shocking case from Karnataka proves it. A software engineer was cheated of Rs 1.53 crore by a man she met on a matrimonial website. The accused created a fake profile, claimed to be a rich businessman, and hid his real marriage. He even introduced his wife as his sister to gain trust.

Over months, he emotionally trapped the victim and asked for money using fake excuses. When the truth came out, the police arrested three people. The case shocked the entire nation.

Matrimonial Scam In India: How The Fraud Worked

The accused met the victim in March 2024 on a matrimonial portal. He introduced himself as Vijay, a wealthy businessman owning assets worth Rs 715 crore.

To look genuine, he arranged meetings with his “family,” including his real wife, whom he introduced as his sister. The woman trusted him and believed marriage was certain.

Later, Vijay claimed his bank account was frozen, and his business was in trouble. He shared emotional stories and created urgency. He asked her to take loans in her name and borrow from friends, promising to repay everything after marriage.

Out of love and trust, she transferred money over time. When he kept delaying the wedding and asking for more funds, she became suspicious. A police complaint revealed the entire network behind this online marriage fraud.

How To Avoid Online Marriage Fraud

Matrimonial scams are rising fast, so staying alert is important. Always verify identity before trusting anyone. Ask for government ID like Aadhaar or passport, and confirm details through video calls and family interaction. Never rely only on profile photos or WhatsApp chats.

If someone keeps changing wedding dates, hides personal details, or avoids meeting in public, treat it as a red flag.

Be extra careful if they talk about frozen accounts, business losses, or urgent payments. No genuine person will ask for money before marriage. Never take loans or send funds to someone you met online.

Trust your instincts. If something feels wrong, pause and verify. A little caution can save you from emotional and financial damage.