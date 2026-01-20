Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karnataka Woman Scammed On Matrimonial Site, Loses Rs 1.53 Crore To Fake Groom

Karnataka Woman Scammed On Matrimonial Site, Loses Rs 1.53 Crore To Fake Groom

What began as a marriage proposal turned into a financial nightmare. A fake groom built trust, created fake emergencies and convinced a woman to take loans and transfer Rs 1.53 crore.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Cyber fraud is taking new shapes in India, and a shocking case from Karnataka proves it. A software engineer was cheated of Rs 1.53 crore by a man she met on a matrimonial website. The accused created a fake profile, claimed to be a rich businessman, and hid his real marriage. He even introduced his wife as his sister to gain trust. 

Over months, he emotionally trapped the victim and asked for money using fake excuses. When the truth came out, the police arrested three people. The case shocked the entire nation.

Matrimonial Scam In India: How The Fraud Worked

The accused met the victim in March 2024 on a matrimonial portal. He introduced himself as Vijay, a wealthy businessman owning assets worth Rs 715 crore. 

To look genuine, he arranged meetings with his “family,” including his real wife, whom he introduced as his sister. The woman trusted him and believed marriage was certain.

Later, Vijay claimed his bank account was frozen, and his business was in trouble. He shared emotional stories and created urgency. He asked her to take loans in her name and borrow from friends, promising to repay everything after marriage. 

Out of love and trust, she transferred money over time. When he kept delaying the wedding and asking for more funds, she became suspicious. A police complaint revealed the entire network behind this online marriage fraud.

How To Avoid Online Marriage Fraud

Matrimonial scams are rising fast, so staying alert is important. Always verify identity before trusting anyone. Ask for government ID like Aadhaar or passport, and confirm details through video calls and family interaction. Never rely only on profile photos or WhatsApp chats.

If someone keeps changing wedding dates, hides personal details, or avoids meeting in public, treat it as a red flag. 

Be extra careful if they talk about frozen accounts, business losses, or urgent payments. No genuine person will ask for money before marriage. Never take loans or send funds to someone you met online.

Trust your instincts. If something feels wrong, pause and verify. A little caution can save you from emotional and financial damage.

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the software engineer get defrauded?

She was tricked by a man she met on a matrimonial website who posed as a wealthy businessman. He created a fake profile, hid his marriage, and asked for money using various excuses over several months.

What were the tactics used by the fraudster?

The fraudster created a convincing fake profile, introduced his wife as his sister, and shared emotional stories about financial troubles. He used these tactics to gain trust and urgency for his requests for money.

How can one avoid online marriage fraud?

Always verify identity with government IDs and video calls, and be wary of red flags like changing wedding dates or requests for money before marriage.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Embed widget