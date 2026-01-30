Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Woman’s ‘Australia Is A Trap’ Video Goes Viral For Its Sarcastic Take On Life Abroad

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An Indian woman living in Australia has sparked widespread conversation on social media after sharing a humorous yet relatable video about her life Down Under. Posted on Instagram, the clip features a montage of everyday moments from her routine, accompanied by a sharply sarcastic voiceover that has resonated with viewers.

‘A Trap I Didn’t See Coming’

In the video, Akanksha jokingly describes moving to Australia as a “trap”. Narrating over visuals from her daily life, she says, “No one will tell you this, but moving to Australia is a trap. I thought I’d move here, get a high paying job and just relax for the rest of my life, but I didn’t realise I’d fall straight into this trap within six months.”

The clip has garnered over 3 lakh views and drawn a wave of reactions from social media users. One commenter wrote, “Everyone deserves this kind of trap.” Another said, “I love the sarcasm in this clip.” A third added, “Oh gosh, you’re happy, that’s important.”

She goes on to describe how her lifestyle has changed. “Now I’m waking up at 6 am, going to the gym. My partner and I go to 10 kilometre hikes for fun. For fun. Where are my relaxing days?” she says, before adding that she now feels motivated to go to work. Reflecting on the shift, she notes that what once felt like an unachievable luxury in India has now become normal.

Everyday Comforts Redefine Life Abroad

Akanksha highlights several aspects of daily life that have reshaped her expectations. She speaks about walking freely at night without fear, eating good food, breathing clean air, walking everywhere and watching sunsets on random weekdays, all while still having energy left at the end of the day.

Summing it up with tongue-in-cheek humour, she says, “Honestly, that’s so rude. I’m addicted to peace, work life balance, nature and safety, and I don’t know how to go back from here. Anyway, would not recommend. 10 out of 10 trap.”

Caption Extends The Sarcastic Take

The caption accompanying the video echoed the same theme. “No one warned me that moving to Australia would completely mess up my expectations of life. I came here thinking I’d hustle, struggle a bit, maybe relax someday, but instead I accidentally walked into good work life balance, clean air, safe cities, weekends that actually feel like weekends and somehow the energy to go on hikes for fun,” she wrote.

She added that what once felt like luxury back home has become routine. “The things that felt like luxury back home, peace, time, financial stability and a supportive work culture, are just normal here. No weekend work guilt. No explaining sick days. No constant stress about money. Just vibes, nature and a life that feels lighter than I ever imagined. Honestly, absolute trap.”

Social Media Reacts

Others echoed similar sentiments, with comments such as, “Hahahah, yeah, would love to fall for this kind of trap,” and “I really want this trap right now.”

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 09:27 PM (IST)
Viral Video Indian Woman Australia Is A Trap Sarcastic Take On Life Abroad
