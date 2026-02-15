Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash between India and Pakistan is currently underway at the R Premadasa Stadium today, February 15, in Sri Lanka. After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha elected to bowl first. In a notable moment, both captains skipped the customary handshake, a continuation of the no-handshake policy implemented last year during the Asia Cup following the Pahalgam attack. As the nail-biting thriller is underway, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal added some humour to the tense atmosphere by sharing a funny cartoon for fans, calling it the “best way” to play the game.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Cartoon

“Best way to play,” wrote Chahal while sharing the cartoon on X (formerly Twitter). He completed the caption with two laughing emojis. The cartoon shows him sitting casually on the pitch, smiling at the camera and holding up his index and middle fingers, while his bat lies beside him.

The cartoon features Chahal playfully shouting ‘statue’ just as Pakistani bowler Tariq is about to deliver the ball - a reference to the childhood game where players must freeze in the same pose or lose if they move.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The post, since being shared an hour ago, has been gaining significant traction online. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Best way to watch,” said one social media user while sharing a picture of Chahal sitting in the same pose in real life.

Another added, “You are still exposing the full wicket stumps... not the right technique.”

“That was a nice one,” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “Yuzvendra Chahal never misses an opportunity to mock Pakistan.”

“That’s our gully cricket strategy,” read yet another comment.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match

Both teams entered the game unbeaten in Group A, with India sitting at the top of the table due to a better net run-rate. India opened their campaign with a win over the USA in Mumbai, followed by victory against Namibia in New Delhi. Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated Netherlands in Colombo before producing a stronger performance against the USA.

India have historically dominated Pakistan in Men’s T20 World Cup meetings, winning seven of their eight encounters. Pakistan’s only win came in 2021, when Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan powered them to a 10-wicket victory in Dubai. All three World Cup matches played at this venue have been won by the team batting first.





