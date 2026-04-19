Kanharam Bairwa is a boy from Jekmabad village who claims to be the reincarnation of Raja Man Singh of Amer in his previous birth.
‘I Was Raja Man Singh Of Amer’: Rajasthan Boy Claims Rebirth, Says Treasure Hidden In Amer Fort
A boy from Rajasthan claimed that he was Raja Man Singh of Amer in his previous birth and that he had hidden the spoils of war inside the palaces of Amer.
- Tonk boy claims reincarnation as Amer's Raja Man Singh.
- He recounts past battles, hidden treasures, and family deities.
- Boy's mother sees divine blessings, seeks historical validation.
- He exhibits unusual behaviors but struggles with historical details.
A boy from Jekmabad village in Tonk district, Kanharam Bairwa, has made an unusual claim. He said that he was Raja Man Singh of Amer in his previous birth. The boy, Kanharam Bairwa, who studies in Class 5, says that in his past life he was a Rajput king and that his family deity was Shila Devi of Amer. Kanharam also claimed that he lost to Maharana Pratap in the Battle of Haldighati and that he had hidden the spoils of war inside the palaces of Amer.
‘I Was Raja Man Singh Of Amer’
According to his family, Kanharam was born into a simple Bairwa family in Jekmabad village. His mother, Gyarsi Devi, says that he refused to eat food prepared at home, reportedly saying, “I cannot eat food from this house.” As he grew older, Kanharam began sharing more detailed stories about his alleged past life.
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The boy claims that he had visited the Shila Devi temple in Amer and that a treasure he had hidden still lies there. He also says he fought several battles in his past life and played a role in the construction of Amer Fort. According to him, the idol installed in the Shila Devi temple was brought from Bengal.
A Child from Bairwa community in Tonk, RJ claims hes reincarnation of "Raja Man Singh". Refuses to eat with his own family quoting, He is a 'Rajput' & not some Bairwa...💀😂
by u/Consistent_Ant4117 in Rajputana
His mother believes that the child has divine blessings. She says that on the occasion of Ashtami, he even listens to people’s problems and tries to offer solutions. She hopes that the descendants of Raja Man Singh will one day hear about the boy’s claims and help answer his questions.
She also says that the boy behaves differently at home. He sits on a makeshift throne, eats from separate utensils, and often acts out battle scenes while playing.
Questions Boy Could Not Answer
However, when questioned about historical details, Kanharam could not answer several queries accurately. When asked about the place where Raja Man Singh died, he claimed it was in a grain market.
Although he repeated that he lost the Battle of Haldighati, he could not explain the battle or provide correct details about the Amer Palace or other historical events.
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Kanharam also says he had two queens and that Jodha Bai was his aunt. Interestingly, despite these claims, the boy says his favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli, and he hopes to join the police when he grows up.
He also claimed that human sacrifices were once performed to please the goddess. According to him, when a goat was sacrificed instead, the goddess became angry, and the idol’s neck tilted.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Kanharam Bairwa and what unusual claim has he made?
What specific details does Kanharam claim about his past life as Raja Man Singh?
He states his family deity was Shila Devi, he lost to Maharana Pratap at Haldighati, and he hid treasures within Amer palaces.
How does Kanharam's behavior differ from that of a typical child his age?
He refuses food prepared at home, sits on a makeshift throne, uses separate utensils, and acts out battle scenes.
Does Kanharam remember all historical details from his claimed past life?
No, when questioned about historical specifics like the location of Raja Man Singh's death or details of battles, Kanharam could not provide accurate answers.