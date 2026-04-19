‘I Was Raja Man Singh Of Amer’: Rajasthan Boy Claims Rebirth, Says Treasure Hidden In Amer Fort

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tonk boy claims reincarnation as Amer's Raja Man Singh.

He recounts past battles, hidden treasures, and family deities.

Boy's mother sees divine blessings, seeks historical validation.

He exhibits unusual behaviors but struggles with historical details.

A boy from Jekmabad village in Tonk district, Kanharam Bairwa, has made an unusual claim. He said that he was Raja Man Singh of Amer in his previous birth. The boy, Kanharam Bairwa, who studies in Class 5, says that in his past life he was a Rajput king and that his family deity was Shila Devi of Amer. Kanharam also claimed that he lost to Maharana Pratap in the Battle of Haldighati and that he had hidden the spoils of war inside the palaces of Amer.

‘I Was Raja Man Singh Of Amer’

According to his family, Kanharam was born into a simple Bairwa family in Jekmabad village. His mother, Gyarsi Devi, says that he refused to eat food prepared at home, reportedly saying, “I cannot eat food from this house.” As he grew older, Kanharam began sharing more detailed stories about his alleged past life.

ALSO READ| After ‘No Bindi, No Tilak’ Row, Peyush Bansal Faces Fresh Backlash Over Lenskart’s Pongal Ad

The boy claims that he had visited the Shila Devi temple in Amer and that a treasure he had hidden still lies there. He also says he fought several battles in his past life and played a role in the construction of Amer Fort. According to him, the idol installed in the Shila Devi temple was brought from Bengal.

His mother believes that the child has divine blessings. She says that on the occasion of Ashtami, he even listens to people’s problems and tries to offer solutions. She hopes that the descendants of Raja Man Singh will one day hear about the boy’s claims and help answer his questions.

She also says that the boy behaves differently at home. He sits on a makeshift throne, eats from separate utensils, and often acts out battle scenes while playing.

Questions Boy Could Not Answer

However, when questioned about historical details, Kanharam could not answer several queries accurately. When asked about the place where Raja Man Singh died, he claimed it was in a grain market.

Although he repeated that he lost the Battle of Haldighati, he could not explain the battle or provide correct details about the Amer Palace or other historical events.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Silk Covered Mannequin Weighing 700g Launched Into Stratosphere

Kanharam also says he had two queens and that Jodha Bai was his aunt. Interestingly, despite these claims, the boy says his favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli, and he hopes to join the police when he grows up.

He also claimed that human sacrifices were once performed to please the goddess. According to him, when a goat was sacrificed instead, the goddess became angry, and the idol’s neck tilted.

Related Video Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom