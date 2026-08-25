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English NewsTrendingGwalior Man Fined Rs 5,500 After Girlfriend Covers Car in 3,400 Lipstick Marks

Gwalior Man Fined Rs 5,500 After Girlfriend Covers Car in 3,400 Lipstick Marks

Gwalior man fined Rs 5,500 after girlfriend covered his car with 3,400 lipstick marks. Police ordered him to clean it, while social media users questioned the legality of the action.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 08:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gwalior man fined for car's extensive lipstick mark decoration.
  • Police fined Rs 5,500, ordered removal for vehicle modification.
  • Girlfriend created lipstick marks for social media trend inspiration.

A social media stunt to express love proved costly for a Gwalior man after his girlfriend covered his car with 3,400 lipstick marks, prompting police to fine him Rs 5,500 and order him to remove the marks.

The car had been seen on the city’s streets for two days before a video of it went viral on social media.

Traffic Police Inspector Abhishek Raghuvanshi said the vehicle was fined for being modified in violation of the rules.

“Two days ago, a video went viral on social media showing a car with lipstick-like marks on its body moving through the City Centre area,” Raghuvanshi told reporters on Monday, PTI reported.

During the investigation, police traced the car to the Thatipur area. The driver was taken to the police station, where a fine of Rs 5,500 was imposed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police also directed the man to clean the vehicle and remove all the lipstick marks.

Girlfriend Spent 3.5 Hours Decorating Car

Car owner Aditya Sikarwar told reporters that his girlfriend had decided to decorate the vehicle in this manner after being inspired by a trend from abroad.

She spent around three and a half hours creating 3,400 lipstick marks across the car before uploading a video of it on social media, he said.

Sikarwar said he was unaware that the act was illegal. Following the police action, he cleaned the entire car and paid the Rs 5,500 fine.

He added that people should avoid doing anything that violates the law.

Internet Reacts

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the post, quipping, “Should’ve put up a Ram Rahim sticker instead.”

Tehseen Poonawala questioned the police action, calling the car owner “an attention-seeking dude” but asking how the act was illegal. He accused the Gwalior Police of “moral policing” and “going overboard” by issuing a challan.

Author Neelesh Mishra also questioned the legal basis for the fine, saying the car was not being driven recklessly and that the lipstick marks did not amount to a full-body colour change, which would be prohibited under Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Mishra described the police action as an overreach of authority and urged officials to “have a heart” and “lighten up”.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a Gwalior man fined by police?

He was fined after his girlfriend covered his car with 3,400 lipstick marks as a social media stunt. Police deemed it an illegal modification to the vehicle.

What was the amount of the fine imposed on the car owner?

The car owner was fined Rs 5,500 under the Motor Vehicles Act. Police also directed him to clean the vehicle and remove all the lipstick marks.

Who decorated the car with lipstick marks and why?

His girlfriend spent around three and a half hours creating 3,400 lipstick marks. She was inspired by a trend from abroad.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 08:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Police Gwalior Man Lipstick Mark Kiss On Car
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