Gwalior Man Fined Rs 5,500 After Girlfriend Covers Car in 3,400 Lipstick Marks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gwalior man fined for car's extensive lipstick mark decoration.

Police fined Rs 5,500, ordered removal for vehicle modification.

Girlfriend created lipstick marks for social media trend inspiration.

A social media stunt to express love proved costly for a Gwalior man after his girlfriend covered his car with 3,400 lipstick marks, prompting police to fine him Rs 5,500 and order him to remove the marks.

The car had been seen on the city’s streets for two days before a video of it went viral on social media.

Traffic Police Inspector Abhishek Raghuvanshi said the vehicle was fined for being modified in violation of the rules.

“Two days ago, a video went viral on social media showing a car with lipstick-like marks on its body moving through the City Centre area,” Raghuvanshi told reporters on Monday, PTI reported.

During the investigation, police traced the car to the Thatipur area. The driver was taken to the police station, where a fine of Rs 5,500 was imposed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police also directed the man to clean the vehicle and remove all the lipstick marks.

Girlfriend Spent 3.5 Hours Decorating Car

Car owner Aditya Sikarwar told reporters that his girlfriend had decided to decorate the vehicle in this manner after being inspired by a trend from abroad.

She spent around three and a half hours creating 3,400 lipstick marks across the car before uploading a video of it on social media, he said.

Sikarwar said he was unaware that the act was illegal. Following the police action, he cleaned the entire car and paid the Rs 5,500 fine.

He added that people should avoid doing anything that violates the law.

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