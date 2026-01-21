Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingGolden Temple Row: Netizens Flag Hindu Woman Beaten Earlier, Muslim Man Let Off-‘Different Rules?’

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
A controversy has been simmering for days after a viral video from Amritsar’s Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) showed a Muslim man using water from the holy sarovar in a manner that many social media users claimed resembled wazu (Islamic ablution). The clip triggered strong online outrage and also drew offline reactions, with several Sikh voices questioning whether rules are being enforced uniformly at the shrine. The debate intensified further after reports said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) questioned the man and later let him go following an apology.

Viral Clip Triggers Outrage

The widely circulated video showed the man using sarovar water for cleansing, which many users termed a breach of maryada (religious code of conduct). A large number of those criticising the act online stressed that the sarovar is sacred and must not be used for any form of personal cleansing ritual.

The episode also triggered a wider conversation on crowd behaviour at religious sites, with users flagging the growing “reel culture” and urging authorities to strengthen monitoring and signage to avoid repeated violations of conduct.

Reports said the man later issued an apology, stating he was unaware of the shrine’s code and did not intend disrespect. SGPC officials reportedly accepted the apology and released him, reiterating that visitors must adhere to norms and that the sarovar should not be used for cleansing activities.

‘One Rule For All’ Question

The row has also revived comparisons with earlier incidents at the Golden Temple complex, including a case from previous years where a woman was allegedly thrashed by sewadars for smoking a beedi on the premises. Sikhs consider tobacco consumption a taboo, and the prohibition against smoking has historically been enforced strictly within gurdwara spaces.

Several users alleged inconsistency in handling of rule violations, asking why physical force was used in one case while an apology was considered sufficient in another. Critics argued that enforcement should be uniform and should not appear selective or faith-specific.

The SGPC’s response has, in turn, expanded the debate beyond the viral clip, raising questions around maryada enforcement, the role of sewadars, and whether clearer protocols are needed to prevent both misconduct and vigilantism.

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Golden Temple Amritsar
Embed widget