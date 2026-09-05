Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Surendra Singh Choudhary independently cleaned Madhya Pradesh's polluted Ajnar River.

His river cleaning efforts garnered praise from industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Netherlands-based Ocean Cleanup CEO offered Choudhary an unexpected job.

A 20-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, who is receiving praises from all over the world for his efforts to clean a heavily polluted river in the state, has received an unexpected job offer from a Netherlands-based organisation. Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has been independently removing plastic waste, algae and accumulated debris from the Ajnar River.

His efforts have now attracted the attention of Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, who responded to a post on X highlighting Choudhary’s work with a simple message: “Come work for us.”

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Who Is Bittu Tabahi?

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, is from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. He has shared several videos on Instagram documenting his efforts to clean several rivers including Ajnar River, where he can be seen manually removing plastic waste, algae and accumulated debris.

Choudhary reportedly began the cleanup drive in January this year and continued working on the river for months, transforming parts of it and making them free of rubbish.

According to digital content creator KR Talks, Choudhary has spent around Rs 30,000 on the cleanup effort so far. While cleaning the river, he also fall sick, had skin infection but didn't stopped the work.

How Did Bittu Tabahi Clean The River?

Choudhary’s cleanup involved manually removing waste, algae and debris that had accumulated in the Ajnar River. His efforts were documented through videos, which eventually attracted wider attention online.

An X user highlighted his work in a post, noting that the 20-year-old had been cleaning the heavily polluted river on his own for months. The post also included pictures showing the river before and after his efforts.

Anand Mahindra Had Praised Him Earlier

Choudhary’s work had already received attention in India. In March, industrialist Anand Mahindra praised his efforts on social media after he faced criticism from some quarters over claims that he was cleaning parts of the river primarily to gain social media views.

Mahindra said that if the desire for social media attention could be turned into a force for good, he had no issue with it. He described Bittu Tabahi as his “#MondayMotivation”.

Who Is Boyan Slat?

Boyan Slat is the founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based organisation that develops and scales solutions to tackle plastic pollution in oceans.

According to the organisation’s official website, Slat is a Dutch inventor and entrepreneur passionate about creating large-scale projects to address planetary problems.

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What Does The Ocean Cleanup Do?

The Ocean Cleanup is a Netherlands-based organisation focused on developing and scaling solutions to remove plastic pollution from oceans.

The organisation says its long-term goal is to put itself out of business by removing 90% of floating ocean plastic by 2040.