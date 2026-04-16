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HomeTrendingCat In Bengaluru Impregnates Neighbour’s Cat, Viral Video Shows Them Fighting Over Kittens’ Custody

Cat In Bengaluru Impregnates Neighbour’s Cat, Viral Video Shows Them Fighting Over Kittens’ Custody

A now-viral video shows cat owners in Bengaluru fighting over the custody of four kittens.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bengaluru neighbours dispute, police called over four kittens.
  • Argument began after one cat allegedly fathered kittens.
  • Owners demanded responsibility; dispute escalated into confrontation.
  • Police intervened, kittens given to neutral third party.

Police in Bengaluru had to intervene after a dispute broke out between two neighbours over the custody of four kittens. Yes, you read that right. The incident took place in Seshadripuram in central Bengaluru.

The issue reportedly began after a male pet cat from one house allegedly mated with a female cat belonging to a nearby resident, which later gave birth to four kittens. What initially started as a casual neighbourhood discussion soon escalated into a heated argument.

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The situation intensified when the female cat’s owners arrived at their neighbour’s house with the kittens and insisted that he take responsibility for them, claiming that their pet was the father. The demand led to a confrontation between the two families.

Viral Video Shows Neighbours Fighting Over ‘Cat Custody’

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media. In the video, two women can be seen shouting outside a neighbour’s house while another neighbour records the confrontation. The argument reportedly centred around who should take responsibility for the kittens.

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Bengaluru Police Resolve The Case

As tensions escalated, neighbours alerted the Bengaluru City Police. A team from the Hoysala patrol unit soon reached the spot and stepped in to calm the situation.

After hearing both sides, the police worked out a practical solution by handing the kittens over to a neutral third party, ensuring that neither family was responsible for their care.

Police officials said their timely intervention prevented the situation from escalating further and highlighted the wide range of unusual disputes that officers sometimes handle while maintaining public order.

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About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Bengaluru
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