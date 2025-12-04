A Bengaluru resident’s social media post has reignited discussions around strict housing society rules after he and his flatmate were fined Rs 5,000 for allegedly allowing “two girls stayed overnight” at their apartment. The man shared a screenshot of the invoice—dated November 1—which pointed to a violation recorded on October 31.

In his post titled “Unfair Treatment of Bachelors in Society”, the resident questioned the logic behind the rule and the lack of communication from the management before imposing the penalty.

‘It Doesn’t Feel Nice To Be Treated Inferiorly’

According to the resident, the complex bars bachelors from hosting overnight guests, a restriction that does not apply to families who pay the same maintenance fees. The man expressed frustration over what he described as a discriminatory policy, noting that the fine was issued without even a first warning.



“It doesn’t feel nice to be treated inferiorly,” he wrote, highlighting the unequal enforcement of rules within the society.



His post quickly drew attention online, garnering more than 1,000 upvotes and hundreds of reactions from users who criticised the society’s stance and broader cultural biases faced by single tenants across Indian cities.

Users Slam ‘Moral Policing’ by Housing Societies

Social media users were quick to call out the society’s rules as invasive, outdated, and beyond legal grounds. Many argued that housing societies have no right to enforce moral judgments on consenting adults. Some commenters suggested legal recourse but acknowledged the practical challenges of pursuing such a dispute.

A number of users also pointed to the role of visitor-management apps, calling them tools that enable excessive scrutiny. One user bluntly observed that such cultural attitudes “won’t go away for decades,” capturing the frustration felt by many bachelors navigating restrictive residential policies.

Flatmate Pays Fine Without Question, Adding To Discontent

Adding another layer of frustration, the resident revealed that his flatmate had already paid the Rs 5,000 fine without raising any objections. This left him feeling powerless and unsure of how to challenge the society’s actions after the payment was cleared.

The incident underscores an ongoing and widespread conversation about how single tenants—especially bachelors—are treated in gated communities, where arbitrary rules and unbalanced expectations often shape daily living conditions.