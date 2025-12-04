Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending‘Unfair To Bachelors’: Bengaluru Tenant Says He Was Fined Rs 5,000 After Two Women Stay Overnight

‘Unfair To Bachelors’: Bengaluru Tenant Says He Was Fined Rs 5,000 After Two Women Stay Overnight

A Bengaluru man fined Rs 5,000 after “two girls stayed overnight” has sparked a heated online debate over discrimination faced by bachelors in housing societies.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Bengaluru resident’s social media post has reignited discussions around strict housing society rules after he and his flatmate were fined Rs 5,000 for allegedly allowing “two girls stayed overnight” at their apartment. The man shared a screenshot of the invoice—dated November 1—which pointed to a violation recorded on October 31.

In his post titled “Unfair Treatment of Bachelors in Society”, the resident questioned the logic behind the rule and the lack of communication from the management before imposing the penalty.

‘It Doesn’t Feel Nice To Be Treated Inferiorly’

According to the resident, the complex bars bachelors from hosting overnight guests, a restriction that does not apply to families who pay the same maintenance fees. The man expressed frustration over what he described as a discriminatory policy, noting that the fine was issued without even a first warning.

“It doesn’t feel nice to be treated inferiorly,” he wrote, highlighting the unequal enforcement of rules within the society.

Unfair Treatment of Bachelors in Society. Is there anything we can do to get fair treatment?
byu/_NoGod_ inbangalore


His post quickly drew attention online, garnering more than 1,000 upvotes and hundreds of reactions from users who criticised the society’s stance and broader cultural biases faced by single tenants across Indian cities.

Users Slam ‘Moral Policing’ by Housing Societies

Social media users were quick to call out the society’s rules as invasive, outdated, and beyond legal grounds. Many argued that housing societies have no right to enforce moral judgments on consenting adults. Some commenters suggested legal recourse but acknowledged the practical challenges of pursuing such a dispute.

A number of users also pointed to the role of visitor-management apps, calling them tools that enable excessive scrutiny. One user bluntly observed that such cultural attitudes “won’t go away for decades,” capturing the frustration felt by many bachelors navigating restrictive residential policies.

Flatmate Pays Fine Without Question, Adding To Discontent

Adding another layer of frustration, the resident revealed that his flatmate had already paid the Rs 5,000 fine without raising any objections. This left him feeling powerless and unsure of how to challenge the society’s actions after the payment was cleared.

The incident underscores an ongoing and widespread conversation about how single tenants—especially bachelors—are treated in gated communities, where arbitrary rules and unbalanced expectations often shape daily living conditions.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Russia-India Relations: On Two Day India Visit, President Putin's Delegation Includes 7 Key Ministers
Breaking News: Bengal Governor Flags Irregularities After Babri Masjid Foundation Claim Sparks Storm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget