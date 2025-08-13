Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending‘Humans Betray, We Don’t’: AI Delhi Stray Dog’s Plea Goes Viral After SC's Relocation Order — WATCH

‘Humans Betray, We Don’t’: AI Delhi Stray Dog’s Plea Goes Viral After SC's Relocation Order — WATCH

A viral AI-generated video gives voice to Delhi’s street dogs amid the Supreme Court’s order for their permanent confinement, blending emotional storytelling with the Mahabharata’s lessons on loyalty.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 05:27 PM (IST)

An AI-generated video of Dog's plea after supreme court's crackdown is making waves on social media, giving a fictional yet heartfelt voice to Delhi’s street dogs just days after the Supreme Court’s sweeping order to remove them from public spaces.

The video narrates the life of a street dog who sees himself as the silent protector of his neighbourhood.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by भारतीय MEME संगठन (BMS) (@bhartiyamemeorg)

"Me and my friends were the security guards of the street. At night, when everyone slept, it was our gang that would bark and wake everyone up if there was any danger. What did we take in return? Nothing… we filled our stomachs with the garbage you threw away, and if someone gave us biscuits with kindness, we became loyal for life," says the dog in the AI generated video, recalling nights spent protecting residents. 

In the video, a street dog narrates his life story, from guarding the neighbourhood at night to surviving on scraps, remaining loyal even for a single biscuit. The emotional monologue draws on mythology, recalling how Yudhishthir took a dog with him to heaven in the Mahabharata, contrasting that loyalty with the current decision to drive them out of their territories.

Supreme Court’s Order Sparks Controversy

On August 11, the Supreme Court issued one of its strongest interventions yet in the street dog debate, ordering authorities to collect every free-roaming dog, expand pound capacity, and keep them permanently confined.

The order comes amid rising safety concerns, Delhi records roughly 30,000 dog bite cases annually, and rabies still kills residents who lack access to post-exposure treatment.

However, this directive conflicts with the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023, which mandate the 'capture, neuter, vaccinate, release' policy and forbid long-term confinement of healthy dogs except in cases of rabies, incurable illness, or proven dangerous aggression.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Video Street Dog Plea Street Dog Supreme Court Controversy Viral Street Dog Video Delhi Stray Dogs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Became Voter Before Citizenship, Congress Leader Points To ECI
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Voted Before Citizenship, Cong Leader Points To ECI
India
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
World
Israeli Army Approves New Gaza Offensive Plan; Netanyahu Hints Talks Now Demand Release Of All Hostages At Once
Israeli Army Approves New Gaza Offensive Plan; Netanyahu Hints Talks Now Demand Release Of All Hostages At Once
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget