An AI-generated video of Dog's plea after supreme court's crackdown is making waves on social media, giving a fictional yet heartfelt voice to Delhi’s street dogs just days after the Supreme Court’s sweeping order to remove them from public spaces.

The video narrates the life of a street dog who sees himself as the silent protector of his neighbourhood.

"Me and my friends were the security guards of the street. At night, when everyone slept, it was our gang that would bark and wake everyone up if there was any danger. What did we take in return? Nothing… we filled our stomachs with the garbage you threw away, and if someone gave us biscuits with kindness, we became loyal for life," says the dog in the AI generated video, recalling nights spent protecting residents.

In the video, a street dog narrates his life story, from guarding the neighbourhood at night to surviving on scraps, remaining loyal even for a single biscuit. The emotional monologue draws on mythology, recalling how Yudhishthir took a dog with him to heaven in the Mahabharata, contrasting that loyalty with the current decision to drive them out of their territories.

Supreme Court’s Order Sparks Controversy

On August 11, the Supreme Court issued one of its strongest interventions yet in the street dog debate, ordering authorities to collect every free-roaming dog, expand pound capacity, and keep them permanently confined.

The order comes amid rising safety concerns, Delhi records roughly 30,000 dog bite cases annually, and rabies still kills residents who lack access to post-exposure treatment.

However, this directive conflicts with the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023, which mandate the 'capture, neuter, vaccinate, release' policy and forbid long-term confinement of healthy dogs except in cases of rabies, incurable illness, or proven dangerous aggression.