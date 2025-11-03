Women’s World Cup 2025: Pichai, Nadella, More Tech CEOs Laud India's Dominating Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Women's World Cup 2025 Final: While the whole of India is still tipsy over the first ODI World Cup won by women, big CEOs have also applauded the Indian women’s team for their spectacular performance. Be it Google CEO Sundar Pichai or Aravind Srinivas of Perplexity, all have shared their praise and excitement for the team’s achievement. The Team in Blue defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top men’s cricketers like Virat Kohli have already sent their wishes, business leaders are also not far behind in showing love and support for the champions.

CEOs Congratulate India Women’s Cricket Team On World Cup Win

Top global CEOs, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Aravind Srinivas, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their wishes for the Indian Women’s Cricket Team after their first-ever World Cup victory.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called the women in blue “world champions” and also praised the South African team for reaching their first-ever finals.

Women in Blue = World Champions! 🏆🇮🇳



Respect to 🇿🇦 South Africa for making their first-ever final 👏



A truly historic day for women’s cricket—new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 2, 2025

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “That was a nail biting women's World Cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed.” He also congratulated the South African team for their strong fight.

That was a nail biting women's world cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to team India, am sure will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 2, 2025

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas posted, “Historic win for India’s Women’s Cricket Team,” showing his admiration for their remarkable achievement.

Historic win for India’s Women Cricket team🇮🇳 🏏 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) November 2, 2025

BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Reward For Team India

Along with wishes, the BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, has announced a Rs 51 crore reward for Team India after their historic ICC Women’s World Cup win.

This victory ended India’s long wait since the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017, as the women’s team defeated South Africa to lift their first-ever world title.

Saikia said this moment reminded him of 1983, when Kapil Dev’s team changed Indian cricket forever. He praised captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team for inspiring the next generation of women players.

Saikia also credited Jay Shah for increasing women’s prize money by 300%, from $2.88 million to $14 million.

The BCCI’s reward covers players, coaches, and support staff, celebrating their collective effort and the rise of women’s cricket in India.