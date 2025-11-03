Women’s World Cup 2025: Pichai, Nadella, More Tech CEOs Laud India's Dominating Victory

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWomen’s World Cup 2025: Pichai, Nadella, More Tech CEOs Laud India's Dominating Victory

As India lifts its first Women’s ODI World Cup trophy, global business icons like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Aravind Srinivas join in the nationwide celebration.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Women's World Cup 2025 Final: While the whole of India is still tipsy over the first ODI World Cup won by women, big CEOs have also applauded the Indian women’s team for their spectacular performance. Be it Google CEO Sundar Pichai or Aravind Srinivas of Perplexity, all have shared their praise and excitement for the team’s achievement. The Team in Blue defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. 

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top men’s cricketers like Virat Kohli have already sent their wishes, business leaders are also not far behind in showing love and support for the champions.

CEOs Congratulate India Women’s Cricket Team On World Cup Win

Top global CEOs, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Aravind Srinivas, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their wishes for the Indian Women’s Cricket Team after their first-ever World Cup victory.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called the women in blue “world champions” and also praised the South African team for reaching their first-ever finals.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “That was a nail biting women's World Cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed.” He also congratulated the South African team for their strong fight.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas posted, “Historic win for India’s Women’s Cricket Team,” showing his admiration for their remarkable achievement.

BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Reward For Team India

Along with wishes, the BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, has announced a Rs 51 crore reward for Team India after their historic ICC Women’s World Cup win. 

This victory ended India’s long wait since the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017, as the women’s team defeated South Africa to lift their first-ever world title.

Saikia said this moment reminded him of 1983, when Kapil Dev’s team changed Indian cricket forever. He praised captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team for inspiring the next generation of women players. 

Saikia also credited Jay Shah for increasing women’s prize money by 300%, from $2.88 million to $14 million. 

The BCCI’s reward covers players, coaches, and support staff, celebrating their collective effort and the rise of women’s cricket in India.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
SPorts TECHNOLOGY Womens World Cup 2025 Womens World Cup Final
