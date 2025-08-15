Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Downloaded Hrithik-Jr NTR's 'War 2' From Tamilrockers, Other Piracy Sites? You Could Be Slapped With A Rs 2 Lakh Fine

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s 'War 2' leaked online hours after release, with pirated copies on major sites. Downloading illegally can lead to Rs 2 lakh fine, jail, and cybersecurity risks.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
War 2 Full Movie Leaked: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s much-awaited action thriller War 2 has become the latest victim of rampant online piracy. Released in theatres on August 14, the Ayan Mukerji directorial, also featuring Kiara Advani, was swiftly leaked on a slew of illegal platforms. Notorious websites, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda, along with several Telegram channels, have circulated the film in various formats ranging from high-definition 1080p versions to low-quality 240p rips.

The storyline continues the familiar high-octane tone of the War franchise, with Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan), a covert operative, accused of betraying his country. His former comrade takes on the dangerous mission of tracking him down.

Penalties You'll Face If You Downloaded War 2 Illegally

Streaming or downloading War 2 from such platforms is not a victimless act. Under Indian copyright law, offenders could face fines of up to Rs 2 lakh and even imprisonment.

Piracy sites are often loaded with hidden threats such as malware, spyware, and phishing scams. Accessing these portals could expose users to identity theft, financial fraud, and other security breaches. The pirated versions themselves rarely match the quality of the theatrical release, with viewers facing poor audio, random scene cuts, and intrusive watermarks. Many of these sites also redirect users to explicit content or unsafe gambling pages, creating serious risks for younger audiences.

Why Legal Viewing Matters

The fight against piracy isn’t just about protecting profits; it’s about preserving the creative integrity and livelihoods of the hundreds of professionals involved in making a film. Every illegal download robs them of recognition and fair compensation. Months, sometimes years, go into producing a movie, and piracy undercuts all that effort.

ABP Live strongly condemns the piracy of War 2 and urges audiences to enjoy the film only through authorised screenings or licensed streaming platforms. The message is clear: support the art by respecting the creators. After all, the applause that counts is the one heard at the box office, not on a pirated screen.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan Entertainment War 2 TECHNOLOGY
