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HomeTechnologyLost Your Voter ID Card? Know How To Download e-EPIC Online Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2026

Lost Your Voter ID Card? Know How To Download e-EPIC Online Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2026

Assembly Elections 2026: The Election Commission of India now lets you carry your voter ID on your phone as a PDF. Here is how to download your e-EPIC in minutes without visiting any office.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Assembly Elections 2026: With assembly elections approaching in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, and results expected on May 4, having your voter ID ready is more important than ever. If you have lost your physical card or want a digital copy handy, the Election Commission of India allows you to download the e-EPIC, the electronic version of your voter ID, directly on your phone.

It is a PDF you can store, print, or upload to DigiLocker, and it works as valid identity proof for voting.

How Can You Download e-EPIC Through ECI Voters' Services Portal?

The most straightforward way to get your e-EPIC is through the official ECI Voters' Services Portal at voters.eci.gov.in. Start by logging into your account or registering using your mobile number and password. 

Once you are on the dashboard, look for the "E-EPIC Download" option and click on it. You will then be asked to enter either your EPIC number or your Form Reference Number.

After entering the details, the portal will send an OTP to your linked mobile number for verification. Once you enter the OTP and it is verified, you can download the e-EPIC as a PDF file of around 250 KB. 

If your mobile number is not linked to your voter ID, you will need to complete an e-KYC process, which involves a liveness check through your device's camera.

How Can You Download e-EPIC Using Voter Helpline App?

You can also download the e-EPIC through the Voter Helpline app, which is available on both Android and iOS. After installing the app, register or log in with your mobile number. 

Enter your EPIC number or Form Reference Number, select your state, and fetch your details. Once prompted, verify with an OTP and download the PDF to your device.

A few things to keep in mind: the e-EPIC has a secure QR code to prevent forgery, and it is accepted as a valid official ID. To avoid OTP-related issues, make sure your mobile number is updated in your voter records through Form 8 or e-KYC. 

You can also store the downloaded file on DigiLocker for easy access. For help, call the voter helpline at 1950.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is e-EPIC and how can it be used?

e-EPIC is the electronic version of your voter ID card. You can store it on your phone, upload it to DigiLocker, or print it. It serves as valid proof of identity for voting and other official purposes.

How can I download my e-EPIC from the ECI Voters' Services Portal?

Log in or register on the ECI Voters' Services Portal. Select 'E-EPIC Download', enter your EPIC or Form Reference Number, verify with OTP, and download the PDF.

What should I do if my mobile number is not linked to my voter ID for e-EPIC download?

If your mobile number isn't linked, you'll need to complete an e-KYC process. This involves a liveness check using your device's camera.

Can I download my e-EPIC using a mobile app?

Yes, you can download e-EPIC using the Voter Helpline app, available on Android and iOS. Register or log in, enter your details, verify with OTP, and download the PDF.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Assembly Election West Bengal Assembly Election TECHNOLOGY Kerala Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 Assam Election 2026 Puducherry Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026 Kerala Assembly Election Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Puducherry Assembly Election Puducherry Assembly Election 2026
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