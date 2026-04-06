Lost Your Voter ID Card? Know How To Download e-EPIC Online Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2026

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Assembly Elections 2026: With assembly elections approaching in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, and results expected on May 4, having your voter ID ready is more important than ever. If you have lost your physical card or want a digital copy handy, the Election Commission of India allows you to download the e-EPIC, the electronic version of your voter ID, directly on your phone.

It is a PDF you can store, print, or upload to DigiLocker, and it works as valid identity proof for voting.

How Can You Download e-EPIC Through ECI Voters' Services Portal?

The most straightforward way to get your e-EPIC is through the official ECI Voters' Services Portal at voters.eci.gov.in. Start by logging into your account or registering using your mobile number and password.

Once you are on the dashboard, look for the "E-EPIC Download" option and click on it. You will then be asked to enter either your EPIC number or your Form Reference Number.

After entering the details, the portal will send an OTP to your linked mobile number for verification. Once you enter the OTP and it is verified, you can download the e-EPIC as a PDF file of around 250 KB.

If your mobile number is not linked to your voter ID, you will need to complete an e-KYC process, which involves a liveness check through your device's camera.

How Can You Download e-EPIC Using Voter Helpline App?

You can also download the e-EPIC through the Voter Helpline app, which is available on both Android and iOS. After installing the app, register or log in with your mobile number.

Enter your EPIC number or Form Reference Number, select your state, and fetch your details. Once prompted, verify with an OTP and download the PDF to your device.

A few things to keep in mind: the e-EPIC has a secure QR code to prevent forgery, and it is accepted as a valid official ID. To avoid OTP-related issues, make sure your mobile number is updated in your voter records through Form 8 or e-KYC.

You can also store the downloaded file on DigiLocker for easy access. For help, call the voter helpline at 1950.