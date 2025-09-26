Top 5 TV Deals On Flipkart: From Samsung To TCL, Up To 64% Discounts

Top 5 TV Deals On Flipkart: Looking to get a new TV without spending too much? Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is a great chance to grab smart TVs from popular brands at big discounts. From small 32-inch TVs for your bedroom to large 50+ inch screens for your living room, there’s something for everyone. These TVs offer clear pictures, good sound, and access to your favourite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Here are some of the top deals you can check out right now.

Realme Techlife (32-inch)

MRP: Rs 23,999 | Sale Price: Rs 8,999 (~62%)

The Realme TechLife TV comes with a Quad-Core Processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance for apps and streaming.

Its 26W down-firing speakers deliver cinematic surround sound, while the 4K UHD display with Vivid Picture Mode offers sharp, colourful visuals.

Running on Google TV 5.0, it provides access to a wide range of entertainment apps, and the Dolby Audio support enhances the overall audio experience for movies, shows, and music.

Samsung Smart Tizen TV (32-inch)

MRP: Rs 17,900 | Sale Price: Rs 11,990 (~33%)

The Samsung Smart TV runs on Tizen OS and supports popular apps like Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5, Apple TV+, and Sony LIV.

It features an HD Ready 1366 x 768 display with a 50Hz refresh rate, delivering clear visuals with PurColor and HDR for richer colours and better contrast.

Audio comes through 20W output with OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound, while Q-Symphony syncs your TV and soundbar for a fuller experience.

Security is managed with Samsung Knox, and hands-free control is available via Bixby or Alexa, plus free streaming on Samsung TV Plus.

TCL T6C (55-inch)

MRP: Rs 93,990 | Sale Price: Rs 32,990 (~64%)

The TCL QLED Smart TV comes with Quantum Crystal technology, providing clear and bright colours.

It supports HDR10+ to improve brightness and shadow details. The TV has an HVA panel, AiPQ processor, and Dynamic Colour Enhancement for smoother visuals.

Sound is handled with Dolby Atmos, and it includes Game Master mode with HDMI 2.1 for gaming.

The TV runs on Google TV, supports voice commands with Hey Google, has TCL Home features, an eye-care mode, and a simple, metallic bezel-free design.

Xiaomi Smart Google TV 2025 (50-inch)

MRP: Rs 49,999 | Sale Price: Rs 29,499 (~41%)

The Xiaomi X Series TV features a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut for clear and natural colours.

Filmmaker Mode keeps the visuals true to their original tone. Sound comes through Dolby Audio and DTS X for a more immersive experience. A 120 Hz refresh rate with Game Booster ensures smooth gameplay.

Eye Care Mode reduces blue light for comfortable viewing. The TV offers Xiaomi TV+ for free live content, 32GB storage, Google Cast, multiple ports, and a user-friendly remote for easy control.

LG LR570 (32-inch)

MRP: Rs 21,240 | Sale Price: Rs 12,490 (~41%)

The LG LR570 is an HD Ready smart TV with a 1366 x 768 resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. It runs on webOS and comes with the a5 Gen6 AI Processor.

Sound features include 10W output and AI Sound with Virtual Surround 5.1 up-mix. The TV has 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Surround. HDR10, HLG, HGiG Mode, and Game Optimiser enhance visuals for gaming and movies.

Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and YouTube are supported, and features like ThinQ AI, Home Dashboard, Sports Alert, and user profiles make content access easier.