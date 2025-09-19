Top 5 Smartphones Under ₹10,000: Samsung Galaxy M06 ,Realme Narzo 80 Lite, & More

Best Smartphones Under 10000: If you are planning to buy a new phone but don’t want to spend more than Rs 10,000, there are plenty of good options in India right now. These phones balance performance, design, and battery life while keeping the price low. Big names like Samsung, iQOO, Poco, Realme, and Vivo all have new models in this budget range, giving users better cameras, faster processors, and even 5G support in some cases. Here’s a closer look at the top choices.

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G

Price: Rs 7,499

With the Samsung Galaxy M06, you can get 5G at a low price. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, carries up to 6GB RAM, and the new Android 15 system. At this price, you can grab a slim phone that has a 50MP main camera with a 2MP lens, plus an 8MP front camera for selfies. The 5000mAh battery lasts a full day. Samsung also gives four years of updates, which is great for the price.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

Price: Rs 9,998

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is best for people who want a strong battery. It has a huge 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The phone runs on the Dimensity 6300 chip, which is good for daily use and light gaming. It has a 50MP Sony camera with AI tools that help with editing. The screen is 6.74 inches, very bright, and smooth with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has water, dust, and shock protection.

Poco C71

Price: Rs 6,989

Poco C71 is the cheapest of the lot. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB. The phone has a big 6.88-inch display, a 32MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. Its 5200mAh battery gives long backup. It runs on a simple Unisoc processor that works fine for calling, browsing, and social media.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G

Price: Rs 8,298

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G is slim and easy to carry. It has a 6300mAh battery, so you don’t need to charge it often. The phone comes with a pulse light that glows for calls and notifications. It also has a very loud sound, almost 3 times louder than normal. With water and dust resistance, it is safe for daily use.

Vivo Y19e

Price: Rs 7,999

Vivo Y19e is a simple phone for basic use. It has two rear cameras (13MP + 0.08MP) and a 5MP front camera. The screen is 6.74 inches, and it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 5500mAh battery supports 15W fast charging. It runs on a Unisoc chip and is good for calling, watching videos, and simple apps.

If you want 5G, go for Samsung or iQOO. If you want the cheapest option, pick Poco. For a slim and stylish phone, Realme is good. For simple daily use, Vivo works fine.