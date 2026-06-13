Quote Of The Day | This Steve Jobs Quote Will Change How You See Success

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Steve Jobs viewed success as impact, not wealth accumulation.

He believed true fulfillment came from creating something wonderful.

This philosophy was shared in a 1995 documentary interview.

Jobs' perspective continues to inspire purpose beyond financial gain.

Steve Jobs was more than a tech entrepreneur; he was a visionary who reshaped the way the world interacts with technology. As the co-founder of Apple, he helped bring products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac into everyday life, changing industries from communication to entertainment. Beyond innovation, Jobs was also known for his powerful words on work, creativity, and purpose. One of his most memorable quotes reflects his belief that success is measured by impact, not wealth.

Steve Jobs' Quote On Success And Purpose

“Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn't matter to me. Going to bed at night saying we've done something wonderful... that's what matters to me.”

This quote reveals how Steve Jobs viewed achievement beyond money or status. Despite building one of the world’s most valuable companies, Jobs believed true fulfilment came from creating something meaningful and lasting. For him, success was not about accumulating wealth, but about making a real difference through innovation and hard work.

The line also highlights an important life lesson: material success can feel incomplete if it lacks purpose. Jobs often focused on creating products that changed how people lived, worked, and connected. The quote encourages people to think about long-term impact rather than short-term gains. Whether in business, creativity, or personal life, the idea is simple: meaningful work often brings greater satisfaction than financial rewards alone.

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When And Where Steve Jobs Said This

Steve Jobs said this quote during the documentary Triumph of the Nerds: The Rise of Accidental Empires, which aired in 1995. At the time, Jobs had stepped away from Apple and was working on other ventures, including NeXT and Pixar. During the interview, he reflected on ambition, innovation, and what truly motivated him as an entrepreneur.

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The quote gained lasting popularity because it captured a side of Jobs that went beyond business success. Even decades later, it continues to inspire entrepreneurs, creators, and professionals who want their work to matter for reasons bigger than profit. Steve Jobs’s words remain relevant because they challenge a common definition of success. His message suggests that the most rewarding achievements are often the ones that leave behind value, purpose, and lasting change.