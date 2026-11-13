Spotify Takes On Audible, Launches Audiobooks With 3.5 Lakh English Titles: How To Access

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spotify launched audiobooks in India, integrating books, music, podcasts.

Catalogue features 3.5 lakh English, 7k Indian language titles.

Audiobooks+ subscription costs Rs 199 for fifteen hours.

Spotify for Authors program assists independent writers in India.

Spotify has expanded its footprint in India's digital audio market with the launch of audiobooks, bringing books, music and podcasts together on a single platform. The move puts the streaming giant in more direct competition with audiobook platforms such as Audible, as it looks to tap into India's growing appetite for audio-based entertainment and storytelling.

The launch introduces a dedicated audiobook catalogue featuring more than 3,50,000 English titles and nearly 7,000 audiobooks in Indian languages. Listeners will be able to explore works across genres, including fiction, thrillers, romance, philosophy, self-help and regional literature.

Spotify is introducing a subscription offering called Audiobooks+, priced at Rs 199 per month. The plan provides subscribers with 15 hours of audiobook listening every month and is available to both Free and Premium users. Those who exhaust their monthly allowance can purchase additional listening hours or buy individual titles outright.

Spotify Audiobooks: Indian Languages, Classics And Global Bestsellers

The audiobook catalogue has been designed to include international titles alongside works from Indian authors and literary figures. At launch, listeners will have access to nearly 7,000 audiobooks across Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The collection includes notable literary works such as Premchand's Godaan, Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan, Rabindranath Tagore's Kabuliwala and Dharamvir Bharati's Gunahon Ka Devta. It also features contemporary titles, including Ami Ganatra's Mahabharata Unravelled.

Globally, Spotify's audiobook business has also been witnessing growth. The company said its monthly audiobook listeners have increased by around 40% year on year, while listening hours have risen by more than 30%. In the US, listeners aged between 18 and 34 account for 57% of audiobook audiences on the platform.

Spotify currently offers more than 8,00,000 audiobooks from nearly 300 publishers and over 50,000 authors worldwide.

Audiobooks+ Subscription Offers 15 Hours Of Listening For Rs 199

The new Audiobooks+ subscription is central to Spotify's audiobook offering in India. For Rs 199 per month, users receive 15 hours of listening time across the available catalogue, irrespective of whether they have a Free or Premium Spotify account.

The monthly allowance can be used across multiple books, allowing listeners to switch between titles, sample different genres or continue stories whenever they have time. Users who need additional listening time can purchase top-ups, while individual audiobooks can also be bought separately.

Spotify is also introducing personalised discovery features to help listeners find titles based on their interests. Recommendations and audiobook charts will take users through different categories, including thrillers, mysteries, romance, fantasy and self-help.

Other features include Page Match, which allows users to scan the ISBN of a physical book and continue listening to its audiobook from the corresponding page. Spotify said more than one million people globally have used the feature since February.

Listeners will also be able to download audiobooks for offline playback and use a sleep timer that automatically stops playback after a specified period.

Spotify For Authors Expands Opportunities For Indian Writers

Alongside the consumer launch, Spotify is bringing its Spotify for Authors programme to India, opening another distribution channel for independent and self-published writers.

Through the platform, authors will be able to distribute their audiobooks, access insights into their audiences across different markets and use marketing tools such as redemption codes to promote their work.

Spotify said its partnerships with authors are non-exclusive, allowing writers to retain the freedom to distribute their audiobooks through other platforms as well.

The initiative could offer Indian authors another route to reach audiences beyond traditional publishing and distribution channels, particularly as audiobook consumption expands across languages and genres.

How To Access Audiobooks On Spotify In India

Users can access the new audiobook catalogue by updating their Spotify application to its latest version and navigating to the Audiobooks hub. They can also search directly for individual titles within the app.

After selecting a book, listeners can subscribe to Audiobooks+ to access the monthly 15-hour allowance. Subscription management is available through spotify.com/account or spotify.com/audiobooks.

With this launch, Spotify is looking to strengthen its position in India's audio entertainment market by moving beyond music and podcasts. Its combination of regional literature, international bestsellers and a subscription-based listening model will put it in more direct competition with established audiobook services in the country.