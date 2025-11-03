Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyShein Under Fire After France Finds ‘Childlike’ Sex Dolls On Its Website

Shein Under Fire After France Finds ‘Childlike’ Sex Dolls On Its Website

Shein has come under fire after France’s DGCCRF found childlike sex dolls for sale on its website. The company has since removed the listings, saying such products go against its policies.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chinese online shopping site Shein has removed childlike sex dolls from its website after being alerted by a French government agency. France’s Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs, and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) found the dolls listed on Shein’s website, along with other adult items. The agency said it had informed the judicial authorities about the discovery. 

According to a Reuters report, Shein confirmed on Sunday that these products have now been removed from sale.

French Agency Finds Childlike Sex Dolls On Shein Website

The French consumer watchdog DGCCRF said on Saturday that it discovered childlike sex dolls and several other adult-looking dolls for sale on Shein’s website. 

The agency immediately flagged these products as inappropriate and against French laws. It also said that it had passed the information to the judicial authorities for further action.

The watchdog explained that such dolls, which resemble children, are not only offensive but also illegal under France’s consumer and child protection laws.

They can encourage disturbing behaviour and violate safety standards. The DGCCRF regularly checks online retail sites for any banned or dangerous products being sold to customers in France.

The discovery once again highlights the challenge of monitoring products on large e-commerce platforms, which often host items from different sellers around the world. 

Many such listings are uploaded automatically, and platforms are expected to take them down once they are reported.

Shein Removes Banned Items From Sale

According to Reuters, Shein confirmed on Sunday that it has taken down the childlike sex dolls and other adult items after being alerted by the French watchdog. 

The company said it does not support or allow the sale of illegal or harmful products on its website. Shein added that it has strict rules for sellers and will continue to improve its monitoring systems.

This action shows how big online retailers are under pressure from regulators to check what is being sold on their platforms. 

Authorities in France and other countries are working to make sure online marketplaces follow the law and keep harmful items away from customers.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn Amid Bihar Election Heat
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn In Bihar
Election 2025
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
Cities
Dumper Truck Triggers Horror In Jaipur, 7 Dead, Dozens Injured
Dumper Truck Triggers Horror In Jaipur, 7 Dead, Dozens Injured
World
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget