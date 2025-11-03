Shein Under Fire After France Finds ‘Childlike’ Sex Dolls On Its Website

Chinese online shopping site Shein has removed childlike sex dolls from its website after being alerted by a French government agency. France’s Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs, and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) found the dolls listed on Shein’s website, along with other adult items. The agency said it had informed the judicial authorities about the discovery.

According to a Reuters report, Shein confirmed on Sunday that these products have now been removed from sale.

French Agency Finds Childlike Sex Dolls On Shein Website

The French consumer watchdog DGCCRF said on Saturday that it discovered childlike sex dolls and several other adult-looking dolls for sale on Shein’s website.

The agency immediately flagged these products as inappropriate and against French laws. It also said that it had passed the information to the judicial authorities for further action.

The watchdog explained that such dolls, which resemble children, are not only offensive but also illegal under France’s consumer and child protection laws.

They can encourage disturbing behaviour and violate safety standards. The DGCCRF regularly checks online retail sites for any banned or dangerous products being sold to customers in France.

The discovery once again highlights the challenge of monitoring products on large e-commerce platforms, which often host items from different sellers around the world.

Many such listings are uploaded automatically, and platforms are expected to take them down once they are reported.

Shein Removes Banned Items From Sale

According to Reuters, Shein confirmed on Sunday that it has taken down the childlike sex dolls and other adult items after being alerted by the French watchdog.

The company said it does not support or allow the sale of illegal or harmful products on its website. Shein added that it has strict rules for sellers and will continue to improve its monitoring systems.

This action shows how big online retailers are under pressure from regulators to check what is being sold on their platforms.

Authorities in France and other countries are working to make sure online marketplaces follow the law and keep harmful items away from customers.