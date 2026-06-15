Quote Of The Day | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Shares A Simple Secret To A Fulfilling Life

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sam Altman advises focusing on happiness and personal fulfillment.

His quote urges making life count, avoiding negative influences.

Altman stresses removing negative people, valuing meaningful relationships.

This wisdom stems from his 2015 personal blog post.

Sam Altman is an American entrepreneur, investor and technology leader best known as the Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Before leading OpenAI, Altman served as the president of Y Combinator, one of Silicon Valley’s most influential start-up accelerators, helping launch and mentor hundreds of successful technology companies. Widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in artificial intelligence, Altman is known not only for his insights on technology and innovation but also for his thoughtful reflections on life, success, happiness and personal growth.

Sam Altman’s Quote and Its Meaning

“Life is not a dress rehearsal; this is probably it. Make it count. Time is extremely limited and goes by fast. Do what makes you happy and fulfilled; few people get remembered hundreds of years after they die anyway. Don’t do stuff that doesn’t make you happy (this happens most often when other people want you to do something). Don’t spend time trying to maintain relationships with people you don’t like, and cut negative people out of your life. Negativity is really bad. Don’t let yourself make excuses for not doing the things you want to do.”

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The message behind this quote is simple yet powerful: life is finite, and every moment matters. Altman encourages people to focus on what genuinely brings them happiness and fulfilment rather than living according to the expectations of others. He stresses the importance of removing negativity, valuing meaningful relationships and taking action instead of making excuses. The quote serves as a reminder that success is not only about career achievements but also about creating a life that feels purposeful and rewarding.

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When and Where Was It Said?

Altman shared this advice in April 2015 in a personal blog post titled “The Days Are Long but the Decades Are Short,” written shortly after he turned 30. The quote appeared as part of a list of 36 life lessons he had learned during his first three decades, offering reflections on happiness, work, relationships and personal growth.