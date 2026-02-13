PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

PS Plus Free Games For February 2026: PlayStation Plus February Game Catalogue brings a strong mix of superhero action, open-world racing, emotional adventure, story games, RPG depth, and sports simulation. This month’s lineup is built for players who like variety, from swinging across New York to exploring fading worlds and cooking family recipes. Subscribers on Extra and Premium plans get access to multiple new titles across PS5 and PS4.

A classic animated adventure is also added for Premium members. All games in this February Game Catalogue update are playable from February 17.

PlayStation Plus February Game Catalogue Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a bigger Marvel’s New York. New Web Wings traversal, fresh powers, and the Venom storyline push the action forward with faster travel and heavier combat moments.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

An open-world multiplayer racing game with luxury cars a

nd social competition. Join rival clans, collect licensed vehicles, and race across a shared online map to climb rankings and unlock rewards.

Neva

A story-driven action adventure about a young woman and a wolf cub crossing a decaying world. Light combat, emotional growth, and artistic visuals shape the journey and relationship.

Season: A Letter to the Future

A calm bicycle road-trip exploration game focused on recording memories, voices, and culture before a coming disaster changes the world.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

A turn-based RPG where you raise and battle monsters called Monsties. Strong story, team building, and tactical fights drive the adventure.

Monster Hunter Stories

The original monster-bonding RPG entry returns with voice support and extra museum features for deeper world lore.

Venba

A narrative cooking game about an Indian mother rebuilding lost recipes after migration. Choices and family conversations shape the story.

Echoes of the End: Enhanced Edition

A fantasy action journey powered by magic, story missions, and exploration across icy and volcanic landscapes.

Rugby 25

A realistic rugby simulation featuring clubs and international teams with strategy-focused match gameplay.

PlayStation Plus Premium February Classic Addition

Disney Pixar Wall-E

A classic platform puzzle adventure based on the animated film, mixing exploration, light combat, and mini-games with optional multiplayer modes.

Overall, February’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue update focuses on a variety, big AAA action, thoughtful indie stories, deep RPG systems, competitive racing, and a nostalgic classic, giving subscribers multiple play styles in one monthly drop.