Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyPlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

PlayStation Feb PS5 Free Games: Spider-Man 2, Wall-E Lead Sony's Loaded State of Play Reveals

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

PS Plus Free Games For February 2026: PlayStation Plus February Game Catalogue brings a strong mix of superhero action, open-world racing, emotional adventure, story games, RPG depth, and sports simulation. This month’s lineup is built for players who like variety, from swinging across New York to exploring fading worlds and cooking family recipes. Subscribers on Extra and Premium plans get access to multiple new titles across PS5 and PS4. 

A classic animated adventure is also added for Premium members. All games in this February Game Catalogue update are playable from February 17.

PlayStation Plus February Game Catalogue Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

Switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a bigger Marvel’s New York. New Web Wings traversal, fresh powers, and the Venom storyline push the action forward with faster travel and heavier combat moments.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

An open-world multiplayer racing game with luxury cars a

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, Morend social competition. Join rival clans, collect licensed vehicles, and race across a shared online map to climb rankings and unlock rewards.

Neva 

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

A story-driven action adventure about a young woman and a wolf cub crossing a decaying world. Light combat, emotional growth, and artistic visuals shape the journey and relationship.

Season: A Letter to the Future

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

A calm bicycle road-trip exploration game focused on recording memories, voices, and culture before a coming disaster changes the world.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

A turn-based RPG where you raise and battle monsters called Monsties. Strong story, team building, and tactical fights drive the adventure.

Monster Hunter Stories

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

The original monster-bonding RPG entry returns with voice support and extra museum features for deeper world lore.

Venba

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

A narrative cooking game about an Indian mother rebuilding lost recipes after migration. Choices and family conversations shape the story.

Echoes of the End: Enhanced Edition

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

A fantasy action journey powered by magic, story missions, and exploration across icy and volcanic landscapes.

Rugby 25 

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

A realistic rugby simulation featuring clubs and international teams with strategy-focused match gameplay.

PlayStation Plus Premium February Classic Addition

Disney Pixar Wall-E

PlayStation Plus Games For February 2026: Marvel Spiderman 2, Disney Pixar Wall-E, More

A classic platform puzzle adventure based on the animated film, mixing exploration, light combat, and mini-games with optional multiplayer modes.

Overall, February’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue update focuses on a variety, big AAA action, thoughtful indie stories, deep RPG systems, competitive racing, and a nostalgic classic, giving subscribers multiple play styles in one monthly drop.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the classic game added for PlayStation Plus Premium members in February?

PlayStation Plus Premium members will receive a classic animated platform puzzle adventure based on the Disney Pixar film Wall-E.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming PlayStation PlayStation Games TECHNOLOGY Free Play Station Game PlayStation State Release Date
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul On BJP’s Disqualification Move
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul On BJP’s Disqualification Move
Advertisement

Videos

Power Shift in Dhaka: BNP’s Massive Mandate Reshapes Bangladesh Politics
Shootout in Usmanpur: Delhi Police Arrests Three After Fierce Exchange of Fire
Big Government Update: PM Modi to Inaugurate Seva Teerth & Kartavya Bhavan
Policy Update: Uttarakhand Govt Raises Pension for Statehood Activists
India-Bangladesh Relations: India-Bangladesh Ties Set for Reset After BNP Win
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget