HomeTechnologyDownloaded Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They Call Him OG’ From Tamilrockers, Other Piracy Sites? You Could End Up Paying A Heavy Price

Pawan Kalyan’s "They Call Him OG" leaked on piracy sites within hours of release. Downloading illegally can cost viewers up to Rs 2 lakh and expose them to cyber risks.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pawan Kalyan’s latest action spectacle They Call Him OG had barely settled into theatres before pirated versions began surfacing online. The Sujeeth-directed film, which hit screens on September 25 and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, was illegally uploaded on several notorious piracy hubs. From Tamilrockers and Filmyzilla to Movierulez and Moviesda, the movie has been shared widely across platforms. Even Telegram channels were quick to circulate links, ranging from pixelated 240p clips to unauthorised HD rips.

For filmmakers and technicians who spend months bringing a project to life, this rapid leak is yet another reminder of how relentless the piracy menace has become.

Why Clicking On Pirated Links Could Cost You Dearly

While many may shrug off piracy as a harmless shortcut, the legal risks are far from trivial. Under Indian copyright law, streaming or downloading a pirated film can result in penalties as steep as Rs 2 lakh. In some situations, offenders could even be sent to jail.

Cybersecurity experts also warn that such websites are hardly safe. They are often loaded with hidden malware and phishing traps designed to steal personal data. Users who click on these shady links expose themselves to hacking attempts, identity theft, and financial fraud. Beyond these dangers, pirated files usually strip a movie of its cinematic essence, offering poor-quality visuals, missing scenes, and distorted audio that undermine the director’s intent.

Piracy’s Ripple Effect On The Industry

The financial setback caused by piracy is only part of the problem. Industry voices argue that every illegal download chips away at the livelihoods of hundreds of people who work behind the scenes in a production. From cast and crew members to technicians, the impact spreads across the filmmaking ecosystem.

ABP Live strongly condemns all forms of piracy and encourages the audience to support cinema through theatres or legitimate streaming services. Choosing piracy-free options ensures that stories like They Call Him OG are not only enjoyed but also respected for the creativity and effort behind them. By standing against piracy, viewers play a role in protecting an industry that thrives on original storytelling.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Entertainment TECHNOLOGY
