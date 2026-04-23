Iran Could Cut World's Internet, Including India: Here Is Why That Should Worry You

Global Internet At Risk: As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, a new concern has started to take shape. Media outlets and security agencies linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have indicated that undersea internet cables could become potential targets. These cables carry the vast majority of the world's internet traffic, making this a threat that goes well beyond the region.

The conflict conversation, until now largely focused on oil, ships, and missile strikes, appears to be shifting toward something more invisible: a potential "data war."

Why Does Strait Of Hormuz Matter For Global Internet?

The Strait of Hormuz is not only a critical route for global oil transport but also a major digital chokepoint. Several international fibre-optic cables pass through this region, connecting Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Reports suggest that media associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard have highlighted the cable network beneath the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz as a possible strategic target.

More than 95% of global internet data is transmitted through undersea cables, meaning any disruption here would not stay confined to one country.

What Could Cable Disruption Actually Mean?

A dense network of undersea internet cables runs through the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, forming a key link between Asia, Europe, and Africa. Around 15 to 20 cables pass through the Red Sea alone, carrying a large share of global data traffic.

If one or two cables are damaged, the disruption is usually manageable. But multiple breaks at the same time can slow internet speeds, disrupt websites, and impact services like banking, cloud systems, and digital payments. India is particularly exposed, as nearly 60% of its internet traffic depends on westward routes through this region.

While India has an alternative path via Singapore, it cannot fully replace Western capacity. Past incidents show that even accidental damage, often caused by ship anchors, can trigger outages. Large-scale damage could take weeks or months to repair, highlighting how critical these cables are to global connectivity.