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HomeTechnologyIran Could Cut World's Internet, Including India: Here Is Why That Should Worry You

Iran Could Cut World's Internet, Including India: Here Is Why That Should Worry You

Over 95% of the global internet, including most of India's, flows through undersea cables near a war zone. Iran's latest threat has made everyone's problem.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran-linked media suggests undersea internet cables are potential targets.
  • Strait of Hormuz is a critical digital chokepoint for global data.
  • Damage to multiple cables could severely disrupt global internet services.

Global Internet At Risk: As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, a new concern has started to take shape. Media outlets and security agencies linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have indicated that undersea internet cables could become potential targets. These cables carry the vast majority of the world's internet traffic, making this a threat that goes well beyond the region. 

The conflict conversation, until now largely focused on oil, ships, and missile strikes, appears to be shifting toward something more invisible: a potential "data war."

Why Does Strait Of Hormuz Matter For Global Internet?

The Strait of Hormuz is not only a critical route for global oil transport but also a major digital chokepoint. Several international fibre-optic cables pass through this region, connecting Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. 

Reports suggest that media associated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard have highlighted the cable network beneath the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz as a possible strategic target. 

More than 95% of global internet data is transmitted through undersea cables, meaning any disruption here would not stay confined to one country.

What Could Cable Disruption Actually Mean?

A dense network of undersea internet cables runs through the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, forming a key link between Asia, Europe, and Africa. Around 15 to 20 cables pass through the Red Sea alone, carrying a large share of global data traffic.

If one or two cables are damaged, the disruption is usually manageable. But multiple breaks at the same time can slow internet speeds, disrupt websites, and impact services like banking, cloud systems, and digital payments. India is particularly exposed, as nearly 60% of its internet traffic depends on westward routes through this region.

While India has an alternative path via Singapore, it cannot fully replace Western capacity. Past incidents show that even accidental damage, often caused by ship anchors, can trigger outages. Large-scale damage could take weeks or months to repair, highlighting how critical these cables are to global connectivity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are undersea internet cables in the Middle East a potential concern?

Media and security agencies linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have indicated that undersea internet cables could become potential targets. These cables carry the vast majority of the world's internet traffic.

How does the Strait of Hormuz relate to global internet connectivity?

The Strait of Hormuz is a digital chokepoint where several international fiber-optic cables pass through. These cables connect Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, making the region crucial for internet traffic.

What would be the impact of multiple undersea cable disruptions?

Multiple cable breaks could significantly slow internet speeds, disrupt websites, and impact essential services like banking and digital payments. Repairs can take weeks or months.

How vulnerable is India to undersea cable disruptions in this region?

India is particularly exposed, as nearly 60% of its internet traffic relies on westward routes through the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea. While an alternative route exists, it cannot fully compensate for lost capacity.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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