iPhone 17 Pro Max Now Rs 33,000 Cheaper During Republic Day Sale: Here's How To Get This Deal

With bank discounts and exchange bonuses combined, buyers can save around Rs 33,000 on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, turning Apple’s top-end phone into a much more reachable upgrade option.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount: Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is now much cheaper on Republic Day as the price is now slashed to Rs 33,000. The cut comes through a mix of bank and exchange offers during the festive sale period. This change has made the phone easier to reach for people who were waiting for a lower price. 

The device still sits in the premium segment, but the reduced cost has drawn fresh attention from buyers planning an upgrade.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount & Exchange Offer

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900 on Amazon. During the Republic Day sale, buyers can get an instant Rs 4,000 discount when using an Axis Bank credit card. This lowers the payable amount at checkout.

Along with this, Apple is offering a total exchange value of up to Rs 60,500 on older phones. If a user exchanges an iPhone 13 Pro, the exchange value can go up to Rs 29,150. 

When the exchange benefit is added to the bank discount and other bonuses, the total reduction can reach around Rs 33,000.

This setup mainly helps users who already own an older iPhone. Instead of paying the full listed price, they can shift to the newer model by spending less. 

The offer is time-based and linked to the sale period, so the final price depends on the phone being exchanged and the payment method used.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications & Features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It supports a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, which keeps motion on screen smooth.

It runs on the Apple A19 Pro chip and has 12GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. These options are meant to suit different usage needs, from basic storage to heavy media use.

The rear camera system includes three 48MP cameras. The front camera is expected to be between 18MP and 24MP. The phone supports fast wired charging and MagSafe wireless charging. It uses a USB-C port and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth.

Other features include Face ID, IP68 water and dust resistance, and the latest iOS version at launch. The focus of the device remains on performance, display quality, and long-term software support.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current discounted price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is available for around Rs 33,000 during the Republic Day sale, thanks to a combination of bank and exchange offers.

What bank offers can be applied to the iPhone 17 Pro Max purchase?

During the sale, you can get an instant Rs 4,000 discount when using an Axis Bank credit card on Amazon.

What is the maximum exchange value for an old phone when buying the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

You can get an exchange value of up to Rs 60,500 on older phones, with specific values like Rs 29,150 for an iPhone 13 Pro.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
