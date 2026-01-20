Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 17 Pro Discount: Ever since the iPhone 17 Pro launched, most eyes have been on this flagship model. It is the phone people are discussing, comparing, and waiting to see in real use. Not because it looks very different, but because it continues Apple’s pattern of steady upgrades. The changes are subtle: brighter display, faster processing, improved cameras, and better heat control.

It is aimed at users who rely on their phone for long hours, whether for work, media, or everyday tasks. Instead of feeling new for a week, the focus seems to be on how it performs over time.

iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop In India

The listed price of the iPhone 17 Pro is Rs 1,34,900, but the actual amount paid can be lower due to multiple offers. A Rs 5,000 coupon discount is available on Amazon, along with a Rs 1,750 instant reduction on SBI Credit Cards.





Exchange plays a major role in reducing the cost. Owners of older iPhones, especially models like the iPhone 15 Pro, may receive up to Rs 37,300 as exchange value, depending on condition. When all these reductions are combined, the total benefit reaches close to Rs 44,000.

This brings the effective price to around Rs 90,000. For many buyers, this changes how the phone fits into their budget.

It shifts the purchase from being a high-end luxury choice to a more calculated upgrade, especially for users who already own a recent iPhone.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications & Features

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports brightness levels up to 3,000 nits, which helps in outdoor use. The screen is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 for improved durability.

It runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. A new vapour chamber cooling system has been added to manage heat during long gaming sessions or heavy workloads.

The rear camera setup includes three 48MP sensors: Main, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto, with support for up to 8x optical-quality zoom. The front camera is 18MP and supports Centre Stage and dual video recording.

The battery is close to 4,000mAh and supports 25W MagSafe charging. Other features include iOS 26, Wi-Fi 7, IP68 water resistance, an Action button, and a dedicated Camera Control button.