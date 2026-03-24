iPhone 15 Just Got Cheaper On This Platform: Here’s How You Can Get This Deal

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iPhone 15 Discount: Sometimes, a price drop changes how people look at a product, especially when it comes without conditions. The iPhone 15 is now listed at a lower rate on Vijay Sales, which has brought it back into discussion among buyers. For those who were waiting for a slight dip before making a decision, this update matters.

The offer also includes a bank discount that is not widely seen on other platforms right now, making the overall pricing structure worth noting for anyone tracking iPhone deals.

What Is The iPhone 15 Price Offer On Vijay Sales Right Now?

The iPhone 15 is currently available on Vijay Sales for Rs 54,900, reduced from its retail price of Rs 59,900. This reflects a flat discount of Rs 5,000, and there are no specific conditions attached to this price cut. The offer applies to the 128GB storage variant and is currently limited to the blue colour option.

There is also an additional discount of up to Rs 3,500 available on OneCard and HDFC bank credit cards.

This can further reduce the final payable amount. At present, this particular bank offer is not being matched by several other online platforms, which sets this listing apart in terms of pricing.

What Features Does The iPhone 15 Offer For Everyday Use?

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch display that delivers clear and vibrant visuals in a compact form factor. It features a 48-megapixel primary camera, which is capable of capturing detailed photos across different lighting conditions.

The device runs on Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, which supports smooth performance for everyday tasks as well as gaming. Apple states that the battery is designed to last through a full day, though actual usage may vary.

The shift to a USB Type-C charging port replaces the earlier Lightning connector, allowing compatibility with a wider range of chargers.