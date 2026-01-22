Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyApple iPhone 15 Price In India Drops By Rs 13,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

The iPhone 15 price in India has dropped by up to ₹13,000 on Amazon through a combination of direct price cuts, HDFC bank offers and exchange benefits.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 12:58 PM (IST)

iPhone 15 Price In India: The iPhone 15 sits in a familiar space within Apple’s lineup. It does not aim to surprise with bold redesigns or experimental features. Instead, it follows the company’s long-standing pattern of refining what already exists. The changes are practical: a lighter build, smoother performance, a more flexible charging port, and camera improvements that focus on everyday use. It feels like a phone designed to blend into routine rather than stand out.

This model has now seen a price adjustment on Amazon. Here is how the current deal works.

iPhone 15 Price In India

The iPhone 15 discount comes from a combination of direct cuts, bank offers, and exchange benefits. First, there is an 8% reduction in the MRP. The original price of Rs 59,900 is reduced to Rs 54,900, resulting in an instant Rs 5,000 discount on Flipkart.

Along with this, HDFC credit card users can receive an additional Rs 3,000 reduction. This part depends on the payment method and card eligibility.

There is also an exchange option. Even an older or budget phone can provide an extra Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on its condition and model. When all these parts are added together, the total saving can reach around Rs 13,000.

These offers do not change the phone itself. They only affect the amount paid at checkout. Such deals are usually tied to limited periods, bank partnerships, and stock availability. The iPhone 15 discount mainly lowers the cost for those who were already considering the device and waiting for a price shift.

iPhone 15 Specs & Features Explained 

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and Dynamic Island. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip, which handles everyday apps, browsing, and multitasking smoothly.

The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It supports improved portrait photos with clearer depth and detail. Apple has moved to USB Type-C charging, allowing the use of more common cables.

Other features include MagSafe, wireless charging, Face ID, and safety tools like Crash Detection. The device launched with iOS 17 and now supports the latest iOS 26 update.

In simple terms, the phone remains the same in function and build. Only the price changes under the discount.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
IPhone IPhone 15 Price Drop TECHNOLOGY Apple IPhone Deals IPhone 15 Discount India IPhone 15 Republic Day Deal
