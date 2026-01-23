Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 12 Price Drops Below Rs 40,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 12 Price Drops Below Rs 40,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

The Apple iPhone 12 price has dipped below Rs 40,000 on Amazon with cashback and exchange offers. Here’s how buyers can combine deals to bring the cost closer to Rs 35,000.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 12 Price In India: Apple iPhone 12 is an older model now, but many people still consider it because it offers the core iPhone experience in a simpler form. It has a clean design, smooth software, and features that are still usable in everyday life. For users who do not need the latest model, it remains a practical option. 

Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 at a much lower price. Throw in some deals and offers, and you can bring the price much lower.

Apple iPhone 12 Price Cut In India 

The Apple iPhone 12 is currently listed at Rs 44,999. Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can receive 5% cashback, which comes to around Rs 2,249. This reduces the effective cost slightly.

There is also an exchange option. Exchanging a basic Android phone, such as a Moto G34, can give up to Rs 4,900 off. The exact value depends on the condition of the device being exchanged. A phone with visible wear or issues may receive less.

When cashback and exchange are combined, the final amount paid can drop closer to the mid-Rs 30,000 range. This places the iPhone 12 in the same price bracket as many mid-range Android phones. 

The pricing mainly suits people who want to try iOS without moving to newer and more expensive iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 12 Specifications & Key Features

The iPhone 12 runs on Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with a Neural Engine. For basic tasks such as browsing, social media, messaging, and video playback, performance remains stable. Apps open smoothly, and the phone handles everyday use without major issues.

It has two rear cameras: a 12MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide. Both support Night Mode. The front camera also supports Night Mode. In normal lighting, photos appear clear and balanced. In low light, images remain usable, though newer models perform better.

The phone is lighter than older iPhones and easier to handle with one hand. It has a flat-edge design and a 6.1-inch display. iOS continues to receive updates, along with privacy controls and basic customisation options.

The iPhone 12 also supports 5G. This allows it to work on newer networks as coverage expands. While it lacks newer hardware features found in recent models, it still covers everyday needs for many users.



Frequently Asked Questions

Why consider the iPhone 12 in India now?

The iPhone 12 is still a practical choice for those who want the core iPhone experience without the latest model's high cost. It offers a smooth performance and essential features for daily use.

What is the current price of the iPhone 12 in India?

The iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 44,999. With additional offers like cashback and exchange discounts, the effective price can drop significantly, making it comparable to mid-range Android phones.

What are the key specifications of the iPhone 12?

It features an A14 Bionic chip, dual 12MP rear cameras with Night Mode, and a 6.1-inch display. The phone also supports 5G connectivity for newer networks.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 11:36 AM (IST)

IPhone TECHNOLOGY
