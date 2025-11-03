45% Indians Prefer Listening To Podcasts Over Music, Lumikai Finds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





These days, the way Indians enjoy content is changing fast. A new report by Lumikai, called “Swipe Before Type,” has shown some interesting trends in how people across India are listening and watching content online. From podcasts to short videos, it’s clear that Indians love spending their free time on audio and video platforms.

What’s surprising is that podcasts are now more popular than music, showing that audio is no longer a side trend; it’s part of everyday life.

Podcast Consumption In India On The Rise

Podcasts are becoming India’s favourite way to listen to content. The study found that 45% of people prefer podcasts, while 40% still go for music streaming.





Audio series (25%) and audiobooks (20%) are also getting attention, showing that Indians enjoy variety when it comes to sound-based content.

People mostly use YouTube, YouTube Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and KukuFM to listen. The audience is nearly equal between men (52%) and women (48%), and most listeners are young, between 18 and 30 years old (45%).

As for when they listen, the most common times are while travelling (55%), doing household chores (54%), working or studying (38%), relaxing or sleeping (32%), and exercising (25%).

Another big highlight is that people are ready to pay for audio content; about 57% said they already do.

Many prefer monthly (35%) or annual (23%) subscriptions, while others choose bundled plans, UPI autopay, or pay-per-use. Clearly, Indians are turning podcasts into a habit worth investing in.

Short-Form Video Still Rules Indian Screens

Even with the rise of audio, short-form videos are still the number one content type in India.

The report says that 41% of what people watch every week comes from short videos. Indians spend nearly six hours a week watching videos, mostly on YouTube, Instagram Reels, and Moj.





People usually find new videos through friends, family, or advertisements. What keeps them hooked is interesting content, famous creators, and exclusive shows that they can’t find elsewhere.

Short videos may rule the charts for now, but podcasts are quickly catching up as India’s favourite new way to consume content.