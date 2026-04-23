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HomeTechnologyYou Can Make Money From Instagram Without A Big Following: Here's How

You Can Make Money From Instagram Without A Big Following: Here's How

You do not need a massive following or brand deals to earn online. Many small creators are making real money through affiliate programs. Here is how you can start.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Creators can earn via affiliate programs, not just brand deals.
  • Search brands for affiliate programs, review application requirements.
  • Platforms like LTK, Amazon Associates offer flexible options.

If you think making money online always requires brand deals, that is not entirely true. Many creators are now earning through affiliate programs, even with small followings. An Instagram creator known as bybobbel recently explained how people can start earning using simple steps and the right platforms. The idea is straightforward: instead of waiting for brands to approach you, you can actively join their affiliate programs and earn commission by promoting their products. 

With the right strategy, consistency, and relevant content, this method can work for beginners as well as experienced creators.

How Can You Find And Join Affiliate Programs Easily?

The first step is to check whether a brand offers an affiliate program. A quick search on Google using the brand name followed by “affiliate program” usually leads you to the right page. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shirley | Instagram Systems Specialist (@bybobbel)

For example, brands like Fashion Nova do offer such programs, but they can be selective. They often prefer creators whose content already matches their style and may expect at least 10,000 followers.

Once you find the program page, you need to fill out an application form. Most brands will ask for your social media links, such as Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube. 

Approval timelines can vary from a few days to a couple of weeks. Before applying, it helps to ensure your profile reflects the type of content the brand promotes.

What Are The Best Platforms To Start Affiliate Marketing?

If direct brand programs feel restrictive, platforms like LTK offer a more flexible option. LTK allows creators to build a digital storefront and link products from multiple brands. 

What matters here is content quality and engagement rather than follower count. Some users reportedly get accepted with fewer than 1,000 followers if they consistently post shoppable content.

Another widely accessible option is Amazon Associates. It is free, available globally, and does not require a minimum follower count. However, there is a condition: users must generate at least three qualified sales within 180 days to keep their account active. 

Regardless of the platform, the key is to promote products that align with your content and ensure your payment details are properly set up.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make money online with affiliate programs even if I have a small following?

Yes, many creators earn through affiliate programs even with small followings. Consistency and relevant content are key, and some platforms like LTK prioritize content quality over follower count.

How do I find out if a brand has an affiliate program?

You can usually find this information by searching Google for the brand name followed by

What kind of information do brands ask for when I apply to their affiliate program?

Brands typically ask for your social media links, such as Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube. They may also review your profile to see if your content aligns with their brand.

Are there platforms that make affiliate marketing easier than direct brand programs?

Yes, platforms like LTK allow creators to build a digital storefront and link products from multiple brands, offering more flexibility. Amazon Associates is another accessible option with no minimum follower requirement.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
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