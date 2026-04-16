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HomeTechnologyWest Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Download Your Voter Slip Online In Minutes

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Download Your Voter Slip Online In Minutes

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal voters can now download their voter slips online. Check polling details, booth location, and timing in advance to avoid last-minute hassle on voting day.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Voters in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal urged to download voter slips.
  • Voter Information Slip contains essential polling station details.
  • Slips can be downloaded online via Election Commission portal.
  • Physical distribution by Booth Level Officers is also underway.

Elections 2026: With Assembly elections now centred on Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, voters in both states are being urged to download their Voter Information Slip in advance to avoid last-minute hassles at polling stations. While voting has already concluded in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, attention has now shifted firmly to the remaining phases.

The Election Commission of India has enabled easy online access to voter slips, allowing citizens to check their polling details well before stepping out to vote.

Why Your Voter Slip Is Key This Election

The Voter Information Slip (VIS) acts as a quick reference document carrying all essential voting details. It includes the voter’s name, age, gender, assembly constituency, polling station address, and the date and time of voting.

Crucially, it also mentions the part number and part serial number, which help polling officials locate a voter’s record without delays. Having this information handy can make the voting process significantly smoother, especially in high-turnout states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Although the slip is not mandatory for casting a vote, it is highly recommended for a faster experience at the booth.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Stalin Eyes 4th Win In Kolathur As AIADMK, TVK Mount Challenge

How To Download Your Voter Slip Online

Voters can access their slip through the official Election Commission voter portal. After visiting the website, users need to log in using their registered mobile number or email ID.

Once logged in, the E-EPIC download option allows users to fetch their voter details by entering the EPIC number and selecting their state. The system then displays the Voter Information Slip, which can be downloaded and saved.

Another method allows users to search their name in the electoral roll using personal details, EPIC number, or mobile number. After verifying the information, voters can click on "मतदाता सूचना प्रिन्ट करें - Print Voter Information" to download the slip.

Prefer Mobile? Use The Voter Helpline App

For voters who prefer smartphones, the Voter Helpline App offers a seamless alternative. After logging in or registering, users can search their name in the electoral roll using multiple options such as EPIC number, mobile number, QR code, or personal details.

Once the voter details are displayed, the slip can be downloaded directly to the device using the download option within the app.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Candidate Fries Jalebis, Makes Rasgullas To Woo Voters

Physical Distribution Also in Progress

In addition to digital downloads, Booth Level Officers are distributing voter slips door-to-door across constituencies in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. This process is expected to be completed at least five days before polling to ensure every registered voter receives their details.

The slip includes key information such as the voter’s name, relative’s name, EPIC number, constituency details, polling station location, part number, serial number, and polling date.

With polling days approaching, voters in both states are advised to check their details early and keep their voter slip ready for a smoother voting experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can I download my Voter Information Slip online?

You can download your Voter Information Slip from the Election Commission's voter portal or through the Voter Helpline App. You'll need your EPIC number or personal details to access and download it.

Is the Voter Information Slip mandatory to vote?

No, the Voter Information Slip is not mandatory to cast your vote. However, it is highly recommended for a faster and smoother experience at the polling station.

What information does the Voter Information Slip contain?

The slip includes your name, age, gender, assembly constituency, polling station address, voting date and time, part number, and part serial number.

Will the voter slips be distributed physically?

Yes, Booth Level Officers are distributing voter slips door-to-door in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. This is usually completed at least five days before polling.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election West Bengal Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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