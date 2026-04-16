West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Download Your Voter Slip Online In Minutes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Voters in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal urged to download voter slips.

Voter Information Slip contains essential polling station details.

Slips can be downloaded online via Election Commission portal.

Physical distribution by Booth Level Officers is also underway.

Elections 2026: With Assembly elections now centred on Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, voters in both states are being urged to download their Voter Information Slip in advance to avoid last-minute hassles at polling stations. While voting has already concluded in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, attention has now shifted firmly to the remaining phases.

The Election Commission of India has enabled easy online access to voter slips, allowing citizens to check their polling details well before stepping out to vote.

Why Your Voter Slip Is Key This Election

The Voter Information Slip (VIS) acts as a quick reference document carrying all essential voting details. It includes the voter’s name, age, gender, assembly constituency, polling station address, and the date and time of voting.

Crucially, it also mentions the part number and part serial number, which help polling officials locate a voter’s record without delays. Having this information handy can make the voting process significantly smoother, especially in high-turnout states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Although the slip is not mandatory for casting a vote, it is highly recommended for a faster experience at the booth.

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How To Download Your Voter Slip Online

Voters can access their slip through the official Election Commission voter portal. After visiting the website, users need to log in using their registered mobile number or email ID.

Once logged in, the E-EPIC download option allows users to fetch their voter details by entering the EPIC number and selecting their state. The system then displays the Voter Information Slip, which can be downloaded and saved.

Another method allows users to search their name in the electoral roll using personal details, EPIC number, or mobile number. After verifying the information, voters can click on "मतदाता सूचना प्रिन्ट करें - Print Voter Information" to download the slip.

Prefer Mobile? Use The Voter Helpline App

For voters who prefer smartphones, the Voter Helpline App offers a seamless alternative. After logging in or registering, users can search their name in the electoral roll using multiple options such as EPIC number, mobile number, QR code, or personal details.

Once the voter details are displayed, the slip can be downloaded directly to the device using the download option within the app.

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Physical Distribution Also in Progress

In addition to digital downloads, Booth Level Officers are distributing voter slips door-to-door across constituencies in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. This process is expected to be completed at least five days before polling to ensure every registered voter receives their details.

The slip includes key information such as the voter’s name, relative’s name, EPIC number, constituency details, polling station location, part number, serial number, and polling date.

With polling days approaching, voters in both states are advised to check their details early and keep their voter slip ready for a smoother voting experience.