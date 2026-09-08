Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xiaomi's power bank is ultra-thin, lightweight at 6mm.

It offers 15W wireless, 22.5W wired charging capabilities.

Features 5000mAh capacity in a premium, portable design.

High price for its unique engineering and convenience.

Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank Review: Power banks nowadays increasingly resemble small bricks. Xiaomi has delightfully decided to go in the opposite direction. The Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W is just 6mm thick and weighs 98 grams, which is roughly the kind of specification that makes you check whether someone accidentally sent you the battery packaging instead of the actual battery.

But this is very much a real power bank. There’s a 5,000mAh battery inside, magnetic wireless charging up to 15W, and wired charging up to 22.5W.

On paper, it's basically everything a compact power bank should be. Naturally, ABP Live's excitable colleague GennieGPT has already seen the 6mm number and is preparing a victory parade. Let's see how much of that excitement survives contact with reality.

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Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Easily one of the better-looking power banks around

98-gram weight makes it easy to carry

15W magnetic wireless charging is fast enough for everyday use

5,000mAh capacity is useful without turning the thing into a brick

What Doesn’t:

Can get slippery, particularly in pockets

Rs 5,599 is a lot for a 5,000mAh power bank

6mm Of Absolute Nonsense

✨ GennieGPT: 6MM! SIX! Xiaomi has basically invented a credit card that charges your phone!

Shayak: Yes, this thing is properly thin. At 98.5 x 71.5 x 6mm, the Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 has a genuinely card-like footprint. And unlike some “ultra-thin” gadgets that are only thin when measured at a very specific angle by someone from the marketing department, this one actually feels slim in everyday use.

The biggest advantage isn't just aesthetics. You can slap it onto the back of your phone without turning the whole setup into a handheld dumbbell. And at 98 grams, it’s seriously lightweight.

✨ GennieGPT: 98 grams! That’s lighter than a banana! You’ll barely know you’re carrying a power bank!

Shayak: Finally, something you said that is both ridiculous and useful. Weight is one of those things you don't appreciate until you carry a power bank around every day. A chunky 10,000mAh unit may give you more juice, but it also gives your trousers a compelling reason to fall down. The Xiaomi offering is much easier to throw into a pocket or small bag and forget about. That’s the real appeal here.

Magnetic Magic, Apparently

✨ GennieGPT: Magnetic wireless charging up to 15W! Just attach it and BOOM — wireless power! No cables! No fuss! The future is here!

Shayak: The future has been here for a while, Gennie. Magnetic wireless charging isn't exactly groundbreaking anymore, but Xiaomi has got the important part right: 15W is fast enough to be genuinely useful. You don't need to fish around for a cable, the power bank stays attached to the phone, and the whole setup is considerably cleaner than having a conventional power bank dangling from a USB-C cable.

For short top-ups while travelling, commuting or sitting in a café, this is exactly the sort of convenience that makes sense. The caveat is that iPhones are limited to 7.5W here, so Apple's ecosystem doesn't get the full 15W experience. Still, for compatible Android phones, 15W wireless charging is perfectly respectable.

✨ GennieGPT: So basically, 15W means FAST. Very FAST. Like lightning!

Shayak: 15W wireless charging isn't going to compete with the fastest wired charging systems out there, but that's not really the point. You're buying this for convenience and portability, not to win a drag race against a 120W charger.

For topping up your phone while you're using it, 15W does the job nicely.

5,000mAh In A Body Thinner Than Your Phone Case

✨ GennieGPT: 5,000mAh battery! That's a LOT of power! Your phone will live forever!

Shayak: No. Your phone will not live forever. Neither will you. Please stop making promises on behalf of lithium-ion chemistry.

But 5,000mAh is a sensible capacity here. Xiaomi is using a silicon-carbon battery with 16% silicon content, paired with a 4,369mm² graphite sheet, which helps explain how the company has managed to squeeze that capacity into such a thin body.

The important bit for the average buyer is simpler: you get meaningful emergency battery capacity without carrying a brick.

Obviously, you're not getting 5,000mAh of usable phone battery output from a wireless power bank. Conversion losses, heat and charging efficiency all take their cut. But as a compact backup battery, 5,000mAh is welcome.

✨ GennieGPT: Silicon-carbon battery! That's the same kind of futuristic technology used in EVs! Xiaomi has basically put a car battery in your pocket!

Shayak: Yes, because nothing says “portable accessory” quite like imagining a Tata Nexon hiding behind your phone. Silicon-carbon batteries are useful here because higher energy density helps manufacturers chase thinner designs without simply sacrificing capacity.

And that's really what Xiaomi is selling: energy density in a very small package.

The 22.5W Question

✨ GennieGPT: And it charges phones at up to 22.5W through USB-C! That's SUPER FAST!

Shayak: The USB-C output supports up to 22.5W, which is considerably quicker than wireless charging and useful when you actually need to get some battery into your phone quickly.

But there's an interesting trade-off: use the USB-C output and wireless charging simultaneously, and the combined output drops to 7.5W + 5W. So yes, you can charge two devices at once. No, you shouldn't expect both of them to charge like they're plugged into the wall.

Still, having the option is handy when travelling.

✨ GennieGPT: Aluminium alloy shell! Fibreglass surface! Rounded contours! Radiant Orange! Glacier Silver! Graphite Black! This isn't a power bank — it's FASHION!

Shayak: Please never say “it's fashion” again. But I do agree with the underlying point.

Most power banks look like they were designed by someone who believes rectangles are a personality trait. Xiaomi has clearly spent some time making this one look like a premium accessory rather than emergency camping equipment. The aluminium alloy body, rounded edges and slim profile give it a much more polished appearance.

And the Radiant Orange option in particular is quite the head-turner. This is one of those rare power banks where someone might actually ask, “What is that?” Usually when someone asks that about a power bank, something has gone horribly wrong.

The One Problem With Being This Thin

✨ GennieGPT: Six millimetres! Featherlight! Pocket perfect! Xiaomi has achieved perfection!

Shayak: The thinness and smooth finish do come with one minor annoyance: it can get slippery, particularly when you're carrying it in your pocket. The power bank is small enough that you don't really notice it until you're trying to pull it out alongside your phone, keys and approximately 47 receipts you've accumulated over the last three weeks.

The magnetic connection itself is useful, but the physical surface could have offered a little more grip. See, it's not a deal-breaker. It's just one of those things you notice after actually carrying the thing around rather than admiring it on a product page.

Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 Review: Final Verdict

The Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 is a classic example of a gadget that doesn't need to reinvent its category to be interesting. It simply takes something familiar and makes it smaller, lighter and considerably better-looking. The 5,000mAh capacity isn't enormous. The 22.5W wired charging isn't going to rewrite the laws of physics. And magnetic wireless charging has been around for years.

But put all of that together in a 6mm, 98-gram body, and suddenly the package makes a lot more sense. This is a power bank for someone who doesn't want to carry a power bank.

That's the trick. At Rs 5,599, however, the Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 is undeniably expensive for a 5,000mAh unit. You're paying a premium for engineering, materials, magnetic convenience and that ridiculously slim design.

And honestly? I can see why. It's a bit like buying a very expensive mechanical watch when a Rs 500 digital watch will tell you the time just as accurately. The cheap one does the job. The expensive one makes you want to look at it.

Should You Buy Xiaomi Ultrathin Magnetic Power Bank 5000?