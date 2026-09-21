Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Early Bird Deals start September 24, for smartphones/electronics.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2026 begins October 9.

Expect device discounts, 10% instant bank card offers.

Flipkart has opened the curtain on its Big Billion Days 2026 shopping event, giving customers an early look at upcoming offers across smartphones, electronics, laptops, TVs and more. While the main sale is scheduled to begin on October 9, select shoppers will get access earlier, with the platform also announcing a September 24 start for its Early Bird Deals.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Sale Date And Early Access

The main Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale will begin on October 9. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get an early shopping window from October 8, while eligible Flipkart credit card holders will also be able to access select deals ahead of the wider sale.

The Early Bird Deals will begin on September 24, allowing shoppers to preview products, wishlist items and track upcoming offers before the main event gets underway.

The Early Bird section will cover categories including smartphones, laptops, televisions, smartwatches and other electronics. Flipkart has already started highlighting several products, although prices for many of the upcoming deals have not yet been disclosed.

ALSO READ: iPhone Duo Price In India Is Rs 80,000 More Than Dubai, iPhone Pro Rs 33,000 Costlier

iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, Other Smartphones In Focus

Smartphones are expected to remain one of the biggest attractions of the sale. Flipkart has teased deals on a range of devices, including the iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, Vivo T5x 5G, Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G, Motorola Signature, Moto G06 Power and Lava Virat V1 5G.

The wider Big Billion Days smartphone lineup announced by Flipkart also includes models from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Realme, Poco, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno and other brands.

Other devices named in the sale lineup include Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Ai+ Nova 2 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, iPhone 15, Oppo K14x 5G, Poco C85x 5G, Google Pixel 11, Vivo T5 Lite 5G, Realme P4s 5G, Infinix Hot 60i, Galaxy F07 4G and Tecno Spark 50 5G.

Flipkart has also revealed a schedule for announcing deals from different brands. Mivi will be highlighted on September 24, followed by Google Pixel on September 25 and Apple iPhone on September 26. Motorola is scheduled for September 27, while LAVA, Infinix and Tecno will follow on September 28.

Oppo and HMD deals are planned for September 29, Poco and Mi for September 30, Samsung on October 1, Nothing and Boltt on October 2, Realme on October 3, Vivo on October 4 and Ai+ on October 5.

Bank Offers, Payment Discounts Announced

Flipkart has also revealed several payment-related benefits for the Big Billion Days event. Customers using select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards can receive a 10 percent instant discount on eligible purchases.

The benefit will also extend to qualifying transactions made with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Shoppers using Super.money by Flipkart can receive 10 percent cashback on their first transaction. The platform will also support UPI payments through partners including BHIM, CRED and Paytm.

Flipkart's Super Pay in 3 facility will allow eligible customers to divide purchases into three instalments without interest or additional fees. Flipkart Pay Later users can access credit of up to Rs. 1 lakh, along with no-cost EMI and a Rs. 500 discount.

The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card also offers welcome vouchers worth Rs. 1,250, 10 percent savings on eligible purchases and zero joining fees.

Electronics, TV Deals Also Teased

The sale preview extends beyond smartphones. Flipkart has teased discounts on products such as the Samsung Book4 i5 laptop and 65-inch 4K televisions.

The platform has listed 65-inch 4K TVs from Rs. 39,999, while Goboult smartwatches are set to start at Rs. 1,799. More product-specific prices are expected to be revealed as the Early Bird campaign progresses.

iPhone 17 Buyers Could Watch For Sale Discounts

Apple buyers may have another reason to track the Big Billion Days event closely. Retailers often adjust pricing on older devices after newer iPhone generations arrive.

The iPhone 17 256GB model was previously launched at Rs. 82,900, while its current listed price is Rs. 99,900 following Apple's pricing changes for the model range. A Big Billion Days promotion could therefore make the device available at a lower effective price, although Flipkart has not yet confirmed the final iPhone 17 sale price.

Amazon is also preparing its competing Great Indian Festival sale, which is scheduled to begin on October 8, putting both major e-commerce events almost back-to-back.