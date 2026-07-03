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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Prime Day vs Flipkart GOAT Sale: Which One Has The Better Phone Deal For You?

Amazon Prime Day vs Flipkart GOAT Sale: Which One Has The Better Phone Deal For You?

Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart GOAT Sale are both live, and phones are discounted hard. Before you tap buy, here is what each sale is actually worth your money.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon, Flipkart sales provide smartphone upgrades across all budgets.
  • Sales offer practical upgrades considering recent product price hikes.
  • Amazon Prime Day features deals, notable OnePlus and Samsung discounts.
  • Flipkart's GOAT Sale emphasizes iPhone 17, various other models.

Amazon and Flipkart are running their big sales at the same time this year, and for anyone who has been waiting on a phone upgrade, the timing works out well. Both sales cover smartphones across all price points, from budget picks under Rs 15,000 to flagship devices pushing past Rs 1 lakh. 

With recent price hikes already affecting several product categories, buying during a sale period makes more practical sense than waiting to see where prices land next.

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Top Smartphone Deals Across All Budgets

Amazon's Prime Day has brought down prices on a range of Android phones, with OnePlus having a strong presence across multiple price brackets.

Smartphone

Sale Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Rs 84,999

OnePlus 15R

Rs 55,999

OnePlus 13

Rs 49,999

OnePlus 13s

Rs 46,999

OnePlus Nord CE 6

Rs 29,999

Nothing Phone 3

Rs 40,999

iQOO Z11x

Rs 19,999

Redmi A7 Pro

Rs 12,999

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Rs 84,999 is the biggest price drop on the list, coming in well below its launch price. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 46,999, respectively, sitting close enough that the decision largely comes down to whether you want a compact flagship or a bigger one. 

Those shopping on a tighter budget can look at the iQOO Z11x at Rs 19,999 or the Redmi A7 Pro at Rs 12,999, both of which deliver decent everyday performance without stretching your budget.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: iPhone Deals and Other Smartphones Worth Considering

Flipkart's GOAT sale is headlined by the iPhone 17 lineup, and that is worth paying attention to. Apple has already revised prices on several other product categories in India due to rising component costs, but the iPhone 17 series has not been affected yet. 

That makes the sale prices on these models a reasonable time to buy if you have already been considering one.

Smartphone

Sale Price

Vivo X300 FE

Rs 71,999

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Rs 1,27,900

iPhone 17 Pro

Rs 1,12,900

Vivo X200T

Rs 53,999

Motorola Signature

Rs 52,999

Nothing Phone 4a

Rs 32,999

Pixel 10a

Rs 45,999

Moto Edge 70 Pro

Rs 36,999

iPhone 17

Rs 70,900

Moto Edge 60 Pro

Rs 27,999

The Pixel 10a at Rs 45,999 is a fresh addition to the list, given how recently it launched. In the Rs 52,000 to Rs 54,000 range, the Motorola Signature and Vivo X200T are close competitors and worth comparing directly before making a decision. 

If your budget is closer to Rs 30,000, the Nothing Phone 4a at Rs 32,999 covers most bases well and is a reasonable pick in that segment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What major smartphone sales are currently underway?

Amazon's Prime Day 2026 and Flipkart's GOAT Sale 2026 are happening simultaneously, offering deals on smartphones across all price points.

Why is it a good idea to purchase a smartphone during these sales?

With recent price hikes affecting many product categories, buying during a sale makes practical sense. It allows consumers to secure better prices before potential further increases.

Which phones have significant deals during Amazon Prime Day 2026?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has the biggest price drop at Rs 84,999. Other key offers include the OnePlus 13 at Rs 49,999 and the iQOO Z11x at Rs 19,999.

What are the main smartphone highlights from Flipkart's GOAT Sale 2026?

The sale features the iPhone 17 lineup, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,27,900 and the iPhone 17 at Rs 70,900. The Pixel 10a is also a new addition at Rs 45,999.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Gadgets FlipKart TECHNOLOGY
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