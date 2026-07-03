Amazon Prime Day vs Flipkart GOAT Sale: Which One Has The Better Phone Deal For You?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon, Flipkart sales provide smartphone upgrades across all budgets.

Sales offer practical upgrades considering recent product price hikes.

Amazon Prime Day features deals, notable OnePlus and Samsung discounts.

Flipkart's GOAT Sale emphasizes iPhone 17, various other models.

Amazon and Flipkart are running their big sales at the same time this year, and for anyone who has been waiting on a phone upgrade, the timing works out well. Both sales cover smartphones across all price points, from budget picks under Rs 15,000 to flagship devices pushing past Rs 1 lakh.

With recent price hikes already affecting several product categories, buying during a sale period makes more practical sense than waiting to see where prices land next.

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Top Smartphone Deals Across All Budgets

Amazon's Prime Day has brought down prices on a range of Android phones, with OnePlus having a strong presence across multiple price brackets.

Smartphone Sale Price Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs 84,999 OnePlus 15R Rs 55,999 OnePlus 13 Rs 49,999 OnePlus 13s Rs 46,999 OnePlus Nord CE 6 Rs 29,999 Nothing Phone 3 Rs 40,999 iQOO Z11x Rs 19,999 Redmi A7 Pro Rs 12,999

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Rs 84,999 is the biggest price drop on the list, coming in well below its launch price. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 46,999, respectively, sitting close enough that the decision largely comes down to whether you want a compact flagship or a bigger one.

Those shopping on a tighter budget can look at the iQOO Z11x at Rs 19,999 or the Redmi A7 Pro at Rs 12,999, both of which deliver decent everyday performance without stretching your budget.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: iPhone Deals and Other Smartphones Worth Considering

Flipkart's GOAT sale is headlined by the iPhone 17 lineup, and that is worth paying attention to. Apple has already revised prices on several other product categories in India due to rising component costs, but the iPhone 17 series has not been affected yet.

That makes the sale prices on these models a reasonable time to buy if you have already been considering one.

Smartphone Sale Price Vivo X300 FE Rs 71,999 iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs 1,27,900 iPhone 17 Pro Rs 1,12,900 Vivo X200T Rs 53,999 Motorola Signature Rs 52,999 Nothing Phone 4a Rs 32,999 Pixel 10a Rs 45,999 Moto Edge 70 Pro Rs 36,999 iPhone 17 Rs 70,900 Moto Edge 60 Pro Rs 27,999

The Pixel 10a at Rs 45,999 is a fresh addition to the list, given how recently it launched. In the Rs 52,000 to Rs 54,000 range, the Motorola Signature and Vivo X200T are close competitors and worth comparing directly before making a decision.

If your budget is closer to Rs 30,000, the Nothing Phone 4a at Rs 32,999 covers most bases well and is a reasonable pick in that segment.