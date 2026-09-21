Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Date Announced: Do These 3 Things Now For A Faster Checkout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prepare for Amazon's Great Indian Festival starting October 8.

Update delivery address and activate cards for online transactions.

Securely save card details; check EMI, exchange options.

Amazon has announced that its Great Indian Festival 2026 sale will begin on October 8, giving shoppers time to prepare before the biggest festive shopping rush begins. While Amazon is yet to reveal all product-level deals, customers can already take a few simple steps to make the checkout process quicker when the sale goes live.

The preparation is particularly useful for shoppers planning to buy popular smartphones, electronics, appliances and other products that could see high demand during the event. Having basic account and payment details ready can reduce the number of steps required when placing an order.

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Save Or Update Your Delivery Address

One of the first things shoppers should check before the sale is their Amazon delivery address. Customers who regularly change locations or have multiple addresses saved should make sure the correct address is available and up to date.

Doing this before October 8 can help avoid having to enter or change delivery details while trying to complete a purchase. It can also be useful for shoppers who are buying gifts or sending products to a different location.

A quick check of the saved address can therefore help make the checkout process more straightforward once the sale begins.

Activate Your Card For Online Transactions

Amazon has announced a 10 percent instant discount for eligible SBI Debit and Credit Card transactions during the Great Indian Festival 2026. The benefit will also be available on eligible Credit Card EMI transactions.

However, shoppers should ensure their card is enabled for online transactions before attempting to make a purchase. Checking this in advance could prevent a payment from being declined at checkout, particularly when customers are trying to secure limited-time deals.

Prime members will also get up to 10 percent extra savings during the sale, according to Amazon.

Securely Save Your Card Details

Shoppers who already know they are likely to purchase during the sale can also securely save their preferred card details on Amazon. Having the payment information ready can reduce the time spent entering details when placing an order.

This could be particularly useful during time-sensitive deals, where shoppers may want to move from the product page to checkout quickly.

Amazon is expected to offer several types of deals during the event, including 8 PM Deals, Blockbuster Deals, Top 100 Deals and Mega Deals. The company is also promoting Blockbuster Deals with Exchange, along with Buy More Save More, Exchange Mela, Amazon Combos, Amazon Coupons, Freebie Central and Customers' Most Loved.

Check EMI And Exchange Options Before The Sale

Amazon has also teased No Cost EMI and exchange offers across categories. An upgrade offer with No Cost EMI starting at Rs. 99 per day is among the benefits highlighted by the company. Product-specific terms and eligibility are expected to be revealed closer to the sale.

If you are planning to buy an expensive phone, laptop, television or appliance, checking your exchange options and preferred payment method beforehand can make the final purchase process easier.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Prepare Before October 8

Amazon is also expanding its logistics network ahead of the festive shopping period, with plans for 20 new fulfilment centres, six new sort centres and 150 new last-mile delivery stations.

For shoppers, however, the immediate priority is simpler: update the delivery address, ensure the preferred card is enabled for online payments and securely save card details before the sale begins.

With the sale starting October 8 and more offers expected to be announced closer to the event, completing these basic preparations now could help shoppers move through checkout faster when the deals they want finally go live.