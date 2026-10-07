Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon's Great Indian Festival features massive TV discounts up to 71%.

Competitive pricing evident across 43-inch and larger screen sizes.

QLED and Mini LED technologies are now widely affordable.

Consumers find diverse options from budget-friendly to premium models.

The TV market is in the middle of a fierce price war, and Amazon's latest TV deals for Great Indian Festival Sale (starting October 8) paint a vivid picture of just how competitive things have become. With discounts ranging from 26% to a staggering 71% off M.R.P., there has never been a better time to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

The 43-Inch Sweet Spot

The 43-inch (108 cm) segment remains the most crowded battleground.

Xiaomi leads the value charge with its FX Pro 43" QLED at Rs 27,499, a 39% discount, offering HDR10+, 30W box speakers, and the Fire TV platform.

Close behind, the Hisense 43" Hi-QLED at Rs 29,990 tempts buyers with 48W Dolby Atmos speakers and a cricket mode tailored for Indian viewers.

Those prioritising brand trust can look to the LG 43" Nano 4K AI at Rs 33,990 or the Samsung 43" Crystal UHD Vision AI, which drops to just Rs 30,490 with a coupon and promises seven years of OS upgrades.

Going Bigger: 55 To 75 Inches

For living rooms demanding more screen real estate, the 55-inch category offers excellent mid-range value. The Xiaomi Smartchoice X 55" 4K at Rs 37,999 includes Dolby Vision and a 120Hz game booster, while the Haier H5E 55" at Rs 41,590 runs Google TV with MEMC and HDR10.

Step up to 65 inches and the options multiply. The VW Pro Series 65" QLED at Rs 43,999 represents an eye-catching 71% discount, while the Vu GloQLED 65" at Rs 55,990 earns a stellar 4.8-star rating.

Premium buyers can consider the LG 65" Nano 4K at Rs 68,990, the Xiaomi 75" X Pro QLED at Rs 69,999, or the Philips 75" QLED at Rs 74,999.

Premium Tier: Mini LED & Beyond

At the top end, Mini LED technology dominates. Samsung's 65" Mini LED 4K Vision AI is available for Rs 75,990 with coupon, while Xiaomi's 65" S QD-Mini LED at Rs 74,999 boasts up to 512 local dimming zones and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

For enthusiasts, TCL's 55" SQD-Mini LED at Rs 99,990 pushes boundaries with 288Hz VRR and 2,700 nits HDR. Sony's BRAVIA 3 75" at Rs 1,40,990 rounds out the flagship offerings.

Budget And Secondary TVs

Those seeking affordable secondary sets have plenty of choices. The Uniboom 32" non-smart TV at Rs 7,989 and VW 32" at Rs 8,999 serve basic needs, while the Haier 32" Google TV at Rs 15,990 and Toshiba 32" Smart TV at Rs 17,490 add streaming capability.

The Skywall 40" FHD QLED at Rs 13,505 and Kodak 40" at Rs 14,999 offer Full HD value.

Looking to buy your next TV? Click here to find the best deals on Amazon

What Buyers Should Note

Nearly every listing includes free delivery by October 9 and brand installation, plus 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI cards. Sponsored placements from LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, Hisense, and TCL dominate the top slots , a sign of how aggressively brands are competing.

Ultimately, the message is clear: whether your budget is Rs 8,000 or Rs 1,40,000, Indian consumers are spoiled for choice. QLED and Mini LED technologies have trickled down to mainstream prices, making this an ideal moment to buy.