Europe Trip, 24 Gram Gold, New Bike: What Can You Buy For The Price Of An iPhone Duo?

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, has entered the Indian market with a starting price of ₹2,99,900. The top-end 2TB variant costs a staggering ₹4,49,900, putting the device firmly in the luxury smartphone category. But what else could you buy in India for the price of an iPhone Duo? Depending on the variant, the same amount could get you a motorcycle, a used car, multiple laptops, a high-end gaming setup, gold or even an international holiday.

But if you have nearly ₹3 lakh to spend, a premium smartphone is not the only option. From a motorcycle and laptops to gold and an international holiday, here are some of the things you could consider buying for roughly the same amount.

Also Read: Apple's First Foldable, iPhone Duo, Is Here. But That Rs 4.5 Lakh Price Tag Is Insane

An International Holiday For Two

The same budget could potentially fund a comfortable international holiday for two. Depending on the destination, season and level of accommodation, ₹3 lakh could cover flights, hotels, sightseeing and other expenses for destinations such as Dubai, Thailand or parts of Europe.

Gold

Another option is to put the money into gold. At prevailing gold prices, ₹2.99 lakh could buy you around 22 grams of 22-karat gold. Although, the exact quantity would depend on the day's rate, GST and, in the case of jewellery, making charges.

A Brand-New Motorcycle

Instead of putting ₹2.99 lakh into a smartphone, you could buy a premium commuter or entry-level performance motorcycle. Depending on the model and on-road price, options from brands such as Yamaha, TVS, Royal Enfield and others can fit within or around this budget.

That means you could potentially own both a capable motorcycle and a smartphone for a similar amount if you opt for a less expensive phone.

A Used Car

₹3 lakh can also take you into the used-car market. Buyers could look for older but practical hatchbacks such as a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Santro or similar models.

The exact model, year and condition would depend on the local used-car market, but the budget gives buyers considerably more than a single smartphone.

Three MacBook Airs

At current starting prices, the same ₹2.99 lakh could potentially buy around three entry-level MacBook Air laptops, depending on the configuration and offers available at the time of purchase.

For a student, professional or even a small team, the money could therefore translate into multiple computers rather than one foldable phone.

A Premium Home Entertainment Setup

The budget could also be used to build a high-end entertainment setup at home.

A large 4K television, premium soundbar or surround-sound system, gaming console and accessories could collectively provide a complete home entertainment experience for around the price of one iPhone Duo.

A Powerful Gaming PC

For gaming enthusiasts, nearly ₹3 lakh is enough to build a serious high-end PC setup.

The budget could cover a powerful desktop, a premium graphics card, high-refresh-rate monitor, keyboard, mouse and other peripherals. Depending on the components selected, it could become a complete gaming and productivity workstation.

Also Read: Rs 1.8 Lakh For An iPhone? Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Is Hard to Ignore

The iPhone Duo marks Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment. It has a 7.6-inch inner display, a 5.4-inch outer screen and up to 2TB of storage. The device starts at ₹2,99,900 in India and goes up to ₹4,49,900.

For Apple fans who want the company’s newest form factor, the price may be justified by the technology and design. For others, however, the numbers present a very different proposition: ₹2.99 lakh could buy a motorcycle or a substantial tech setup, while ₹4.49 lakh could fund a much broader combination of gadgets, gold, travel or other assets.

Ultimately, the question is simple -- would you spend nearly ₹3 lakh on the base iPhone Duo, or ₹4.5 lakh on the top variant, or use the same money to buy several other things?