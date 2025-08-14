Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Downloaded Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' From Tamilrockers, Other Piracy Sites? You Could Be Slapped With A Rs 2 Lakh Fine

Infamous piracy portals such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda, along with Telegram channels, have been circulating Coolie in various formats.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 12:37 PM (IST)

Coolie Full Movie Leaked: Rajinikanth’s latest action-packed entertainer Coolie has barely had time to settle into theatres before becoming a prime target for piracy. Released on August 14, the film, which also stars Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, was swiftly uploaded across multiple illegal websites. Infamous piracy portals such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda, along with Telegram channels, have been circulating the movie in various formats, from full HD 1080p to low-quality 240p.

The film follows Deva, a former gold smuggler determined to reclaim his lost influence. His comeback hinges on stolen technology hidden inside vintage golden watches, a pursuit that leads to unintended and dangerous consequences. Despite the star-studded cast and high production value, the spread of pirated versions now threatens its box office prospects.

Penalties That You'll Face If You Download 'Coolie' Illegally

Downloading or streaming Coolie from illegal sources is far from harmless entertainment.

Under Indian copyright laws, offenders can face fines of up to Rs 2 lakh, alongside possible imprisonment.

Cyber experts also caution that piracy sites often serve as gateways for malware, spyware, and phishing attempts. Visiting these portals could expose users to identity theft or financial fraud.

The pirated versions themselves rarely do justice to the original work. Viewers often encounter distorted audio, abrupt scene cuts, intrusive watermarks, and poor picture quality. Additionally, such sites are notorious for pushing adult content or redirecting users to unsafe gambling and scam websites, posing serious risks, especially for minors.

A Call To Support Legitimate Cinema

Beyond revenue losses, piracy erodes the efforts of the cast, crew, and creative teams who dedicate months, sometimes years, to bring films to life. Every illegal download robs them of recognition and fair compensation.

ABP Live strongly condemns the piracy of Coolie and urges audiences to watch it through authorised screenings or licensed platforms. Supporting legal viewing options not only preserves the artistic vision but also sustains the livelihoods of countless industry professionals.

The takeaway is straightforward: enjoy the magic of cinema, but respect the craft. Make your applause count where it truly matters, at the box office or on legitimate streaming services.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
Rajinikanth Entertainment Coolie
