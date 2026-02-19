Boat Valour Ring 1 Helped Me Track My Health, Until Charging Case Got In The Way

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Boat Valour Ring 1 Review: I have used many smartwatches over time, but I was always hesitant to get my hands on a smart ring. All I could think about was: What if the ring randomly slipped off my finger? What if it felt uncomfortable? Or worse, what if it made my outfit look bleh?

Anyway, I finally got my hands on the Boat Valour Ring 1, which comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999. The main reason for avoiding smart rings preiously was simple: I’m not someone who spends hours at the gym or tracks every calorie I eat. My physical activity mostly includes daily walking and occasional running when I’m late for the office. But there was one thing I was always curious about: my sleep. While smartwatches can track sleep too, I find them uncomfortable to wear all night.

I wore the smart ring for over a month, and now I’m quite used to it. Let’s see what worked, and what didn't.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Detailed sleep tracking

Week-long battery life with continuous use

Waterproof for daily activities

What Doesn’t:

The design feels slightly plain and lacks creativity

The charging case is very fragile

Boat Valour Ring 1 Design: Looks Bland But Classy

The Valour Ring 1 keeps things minimal. It comes in a matte black finish that looks clean and subtle. From a distance, it looks like a regular ring, which I liked. On the inside, there’s a glass section where all the sensors are placed.

However, when it comes to creativity, smart rings still feel limited as a category.

Compared to smartwatches, which come in a variety of styles and themes, this ring appears fairly basic. It’s lightweight and comfortable to wear throughout the day, including while sleeping.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Battery Life: Lasted The Entire Valentine’s Week

Battery life is one of its stronger points.

With round-the-clock usage, the ring lasted around a week for me. That includes sleep tracking and continuous health monitoring.

Not having to charge it daily makes it far more convenient and practical in the long run.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Health Tracking: The Show Stopper

The ring connects with the Boat Crest app, which neatly displays heart rate, stress levels, HRV, SpO2, VO2 Max, skin temperature, and step count. You can view the data daily, weekly, or monthly.

The sleep tracker stands out. It clearly shows when I was awake, in REM sleep, light sleep, or deep sleep. The ring also supports automatic monitoring for heart rate, stress, HRV, skin temperature, and SpO2.

It’s waterproof too. I wore it while washing my hands and even during showers, and it worked perfectly fine without any issues.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Charging Case: Can Break At Any Moment

While the ring itself feels fine, the charging case is a major drawback. The ring needs to be placed inside the case with the charger plugged in to recharge.

However, the case feels like it’s made of cheap plastic. Even after a month of usage, the hinge already feels slightly loose and weak. The case could have been sturdier, so users wouldn’t have to handle it too cautiously.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Review: Final Verdict

The Boat Valour Ring 1 is a practical wellness accessory for someone who wants to track sleep and basic health metrics without wearing a bulky smartwatch. The only aspects that bothered me were the plain design and the case quality.

The ring can be helpful for someone who isn’t a fan of smartwatches and wants something lighter, more comfortable, and easier to wear daily.