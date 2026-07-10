They are for important service and transactional communications from banks, insurance companies, and government bodies. These include OTP verification, banking alerts, and KYC updates.
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Blocked 140, 1600 Numbers? You Could Miss OTPs And Bank Alerts, Government Warns
TRAI says 140 and 1600 series calls should not be blocked as spam as they carry promotional and transactional messages. Truecaller disputes the move, claiming spammers are misusing these numbers.
- TRAI clarifies 140/1600 numbers for service, promotional calls.
- 1600-series for transactions, 140-series for permitted promotional messages.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are 1600-series numbers used for?
What is the purpose of 140-series numbers?
140-series numbers are designated for promotional and marketing calls. Customers may receive calls from them if they have enabled promotional communication from a specific sector under DND.
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