Blocked 140, 1600 Numbers? You Could Miss OTPs And Bank Alerts, Government Warns

If you have been blocking calls from 140 or 1600 series numbers assuming they are spam, you may want to think twice. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has clarified that these numbers serve specific purposes and should not be arbitrarily tagged or blocked as spam.

According to TRAI, 1600-series numbers are used for important service and transactional communications from banks, insurance companies, regulatory bodies such as the RBI, SEBI, IRDAI and PFRDA, as well as government departments. These calls may include OTP verification, banking alerts, KYC updates and other essential government-related information. Blocking or labelling such numbers as spam is against the prescribed framework.

140 Designed For Promotional Calls

Meanwhile, 140-series numbers are designated for promotional and marketing calls. If a customer has enabled promotional communication from a particular sector under the Do Not Disturb (DND) service, they may receive calls from 140-series numbers related to that category. TRAI said these numbers should also not be unnecessarily tagged or filtered as spam.

The regulator said the clarification was issued to address growing confusion surrounding the 140 and 1600 series. It urged consumers to avoid blocking these numbers indiscriminately to ensure they do not miss important service or transactional calls.