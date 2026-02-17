Bill Gates Praises Andhra Pradesh’s AI Push In Health, Farming And Education

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyBill Gates Praises Andhra Pradesh’s AI Push In Health, Farming And Education

Microsoft founder Bill Gates hailed Andhra Pradesh as a fast-growing state driven by AI and technology, praising its innovations and leadership during his visit to the greenfield capital, Amaravati.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Andhra Pradesh: Microsoft founder and Gates Foundation chairman Bill Gates on Tuesday hailed Andhra Pradesh's rapid development, saying it was exciting to see the state's growth being accelerated through AI and technology.

Following his visit to Amaravati, Gates expressed his admiration for the southern state’s innovations across health, agriculture and education.

“Thank you for the warm welcome, N Chandrababu Naidu. It’s exciting to witness Andhra Pradesh’s growth being accelerated through AI, technology, and innovations across health, agriculture & education,” he said in a post on X.

On Monday, Gates had engaged in several activities in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, beginning with an interaction with the CM and others, reviewing presentations on the use of technology in governance and also a visit to a banana orchard by the Krishna river bank in Undavalli village in Guntur district.

According to the tech czar, India is leading the global digital revolution.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naidu for their key role.

He also heaped praises on Naidu for his long-term vision, saying a majority of IT experts, including many at Microsoft, are from the Telugu states.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Bill Gates say about Andhra Pradesh's development?

Bill Gates praised Andhra Pradesh's rapid development, particularly its acceleration through AI, technology, and innovations in health, agriculture, and education.

Where did Bill Gates visit in Andhra Pradesh?

Bill Gates visited Amaravati, the greenfield capital city, and also toured a banana orchard in Undavalli village.

Who did Bill Gates interact with during his visit?

Bill Gates interacted with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, reviewing presentations on technology in governance.

