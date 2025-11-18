Best Smartphones Under Rs 1,000: From Lava To HMD, These Budget Picks Are Shockingly Good

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Best Smartphones Under Rs 1000: If you’re looking for a basic phone under Rs 1000, there are plenty of solid options that offer good battery life, simple features, and reliable everyday performance. These phones focus on things that actually matter in a budget device: clear calling, long standby time, wireless FM, easy navigation, and sturdy build quality.

Whether you need a backup phone, a device for elders, or something for minimal use, this list covers the top models that deliver value without any fancy extras. Here are the best phones you can consider under Rs 1000.

Lava Hero Shakti 2025

Price: Rs 819



The Lava Hero Shakti 2025 is a basic phone made for people who want something simple and easy to use. It has a 1.8-inch screen that’s big enough to read clearly without straining your eyes. The battery lasts a long time, so you don’t have to charge it again and again.

It also has a vibration alert to help you notice calls and messages quietly. You can listen to FM radio without wires and even record what you hear. The number talker feature reads out numbers or messages, which is helpful for anyone who prefers audio guidance.

Nokia 105 Classic

Price: Rs 949

The Nokia 105 Classic is a basic phone made for people who want simple calling and essential features without any confusion. It comes with a built-in UPI app, so you can send and receive payments directly from the phone, which is very useful if you don’t use smartphones.

The long-lasting battery makes it reliable for daily use, and the wireless FM keeps you entertained anytime. It has the classic Nokia keypad that is easy to type on, and even includes the iconic Snake game for fun. This single-SIM model runs on the S30+ system and is built to be sturdy and dependable.

Micromax X1i Smart Keypad Phone

Price: Rs 799

The Micromax X1i Smart is a basic keypad phone made for people who want simple use without any extra features. It comes with a 2.4-inch screen that is easy to see, and it runs on Nucleus OS, which keeps everything straightforward. The phone includes 32 MB of RAM and storage, just enough for basic tasks.

It has a Type-C charging port, which is useful and modern for a keypad phone. The 1200 mAh battery can last longer because of its power-saving mode. You also get a strong torch light and a small digital camera for quick and simple photos.

Itel it2181

Price: Rs 999

The Itel it2181 is a basic keypad phone made for people who want simple everyday use without any complications. It comes with a 1200mAh battery that lasts long and even charges through a Type-C port, which is easy to use.

The 2-inch bright display makes reading and navigating comfortable. It also supports KingVoice and 10 Indian languages, so users can operate the phone in the language they prefer. You can store up to 2000 contacts with icons and record calls automatically. The phone also has wireless FM with recording and vibration alerts for quiet notifications.

HMD 105 Keypad Phone

Price: Rs 924

The HMD 105 is a simple keypad phone made for people who want easy calling and basic features without any fuss. It comes with a built-in UPI app, so you can send or receive money directly from the phone. The new Phone Talker feature reads things out loud, which helps users who prefer voice guidance.

You also get an MP3 player and wireless FM radio to keep yourself entertained anytime. With space for storing essentials and a 2-inch screen, it works well for everyday use. HMD also offers a one-year replacement guarantee for peace of mind.

All in all, these were just a handful of options; there is a huge variety of phones you can choose from. The listicle shows that even budget keypads are not left behind; they are competing with features like UPI, great speakers, and more.