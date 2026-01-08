Apple Launches Year Of The Horse AirPods Pro 3 For Lunar New Year, But There’s A Catch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple is celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year on February 17, 2026, with a special surprise for fans. The company has introduced a limited-edition AirPods Pro 3 inspired by the Year of the Horse. This version is not about new technology but about festive design and exclusivity. Available to buy from January 5, these earbuds are meant for users who enjoy owning something rare.

Like past Lunar New Year editions, this one keeps things subtle yet meaningful, making it a small but classy upgrade for collectors and loyal Apple users.

Lunar New Year AirPods Pro 3 Year Of The Horse Design Details

The Lunar New Year AirPods Pro 3 stand out mainly because of their charging case design. Apple has added a silver horse emoji engraved on the front of the case.

This emoji is not something you get with the regular model, which makes this edition special. The silver tone keeps the look elegant rather than flashy.

Around the horse symbol, there are small stars and festive elements that give it a celebratory feel without overdoing it. The earbuds themselves remain unchanged in appearance. This kind of design approach is very Apple-like, minimal, clean, and tasteful.

This Year of the Horse edition is available only in select regions. Buyers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore can purchase it while stocks last.

Apple has done similar Lunar New Year editions before, including Year of the Snake (2025), Dragon (2024), Rabbit (2023), Tiger (2022), and Ox (2021).

Lunar New Year AirPods Pro 3 Specs, Price, & Availability

When it comes to performance, the Lunar New Year AirPods Pro 3 are exactly the same as the standard version. There are no changes in sound quality, features, or pricing. The special edition keeps the same $249 price tag.

Originally launched in 2025 during the iPhone 17 event, the AirPods Pro 3 brought major upgrades. They offer much stronger Active Noise Cancellation, richer sound through a new acoustic system, and up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC turned on.

Apple also improved comfort by studying thousands of ear shapes and adding five ear tip sizes. The earbuds are now IP57 rated, making them more resistant to dust, sweat, and water. Extra features like a built-in heart rate sensor, Live Translation, and smarter transparency modes make them feel like a real upgrade.

Orders for the Lunar New Year edition are expected to start arriving from January 8, depending on when you place your order. It’s a limited release, but for fans who love festive details, it’s a version worth noticing.