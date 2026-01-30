Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyTim Cook Says India Is A ‘Huge Opportunity’ As iPhone & Services Sales Hit Record Levels

Tim Cook Says India Is A 'Huge Opportunity' As iPhone & Services Sales Hit Record Levels

Tim Cook says India is emerging as a major growth market for Apple after the company reported its highest-ever revenue in the country, driven largely by first-time Apple buyers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 12:10 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple CEO Tim Cook said India is becoming one of the company’s most important markets, after Apple posted record revenue in the country during the December quarter. Speaking on an earnings call, Cook pointed to strong sales across iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Services, along with double-digit growth in Apple’s installed base. 

India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, is seeing more first-time Apple buyers, helping the company expand its presence without relying only on upgrades.

Apple Growth In India Driven By First-Time Buyers

Apple reported its best-ever December quarter in India, with record revenues across multiple product categories. Tim Cook said the company achieved quarterly revenue records for iPhone, Mac, and iPad, and its highest-ever Services revenue in the country. 

While Apple did not disclose exact figures, the company described the quarter as particularly strong.

India remains a key focus because of its size and growth potential. It is the second-largest smartphone market globally and the fourth-largest PC market. 

Despite steady growth over the years, Apple’s market share in India is still relatively low compared to global peers. According to Cook, this creates room for expansion rather than saturation.

A major trend Apple highlighted was the number of first-time buyers. Most customers purchasing iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches in India are new to these products. This suggests Apple is adding new users rather than depending only on existing customers upgrading devices.

Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh also said Apple’s installed base in India is growing at a strong double-digit rate. 

A larger installed base increases long-term demand for services and accessories, even if hardware sales fluctuate in future quarters.

Apple iPhone Sales In India Support Long-Term Plans

Globally, Apple’s iPhone revenue rose 23% year-on-year to $85.3 billion, supported by the iPhone 17 lineup. India contributed to this performance, with Apple recording its highest-ever December quarter iPhone revenue in the country.

Market research firm Counterpoint said Apple ended 2025 with a 9% smartphone market share in India by volume and 28% by value. 

The iPhone 16 was the top-shipped model in India during the year. This reflects strong demand in the premium segment, even as overall smartphone growth remains uneven.

Mac revenue declined globally due to tough comparisons, but Apple continued to see Mac growth in emerging markets, including India. 

With new retail stores, local manufacturing, and steady demand for premium devices, India is likely to remain an important market for Apple over the next few years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Apple CEO Tim Cook say about India's importance?

Tim Cook stated that India is becoming one of Apple's most important markets due to strong sales and a growing installed base.

What drove Apple's record revenue in India during the December quarter?

Record revenues were driven by strong sales across iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Services, with significant growth in the installed base.

What is a key trend driving Apple's expansion in India?

A major trend is the high number of first-time buyers for Apple products, indicating expansion beyond existing customer upgrades.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 12:10 PM (IST)

IPhone Business TECHNOLOGY
