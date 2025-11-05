Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amkette EvoFox Hyperion 7.1 Review: Another week, another gaming headset promising “7.1 surround sound” like it’s auditioning for AR Rahman's next Oscar push. But instead of diving into marketing buzzwords, we brought in our excitable little friend GennieGPT again (the ABP Live in-house AI reviewer who loves specs more than actual ears).

She’ll gush over the numbers. I’ll tell you what actually happens when you wear this thing for four-hour gaming sessions with glasses on.

Let’s get into our headphone tug-of-wire (see what I did there?).

Amkette EvoFox Hyperion 7.1 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Very comfortable, soft ear cushions, excellent for long gaming sessions, even with spectacles

Lightweight (310g), making long use easier

Immersive sound with solid bass

Good 7.1 virtual surround for the price (on PC)

What Doesn’t:

No 3.5mm support. You’ll need a USB-A to 3.5mm adapter for PS5 controller or phone gaming

Virtual surround is good, but don’t expect true spatial audio brilliance at this price

Big Sound, Bigger Claims

✨ GennieGPT: Wooooow! IMMERSIVE 50MM DRIVERS! Bass that shakes your soul! Crisp highs! Footsteps from ALL directions! A competitive EDGE like esports pros!!

Shayak: Settle down, basshead. Yes, the 50mm drivers are genuinely solid: punchy bass, clear vocals, and a nice roomy feel thanks to those tuned acoustic chambers. But “competitive esports edge”? Only if your competition is your young brother.

Sound is immersive for sure, but spatial accuracy isn’t perfect. Don’t expect Dolby Atmos-level positioning. For the price, though? Can’t complain.

✨ GennieGPT: TRUE 7.1 SURROUND! Software magic! Directional audio! Hear every footstep, leaf, and raindrop! Basically a gaming superpower!!

Shayak: I’ll give you this one… partly. The software-driven 7.1 on PC is surprisingly good. You get channel tuning, room size presets, and even some environmental effects that don’t sound like a broken aquarium (rare in budget headsets).

But let’s be clear: This is virtual 7.1. A nice wide soundstage, not a laser-precise Dolby Atmos sniper tool. Still, for budget gamers, it delivers real immersion.

Comfort: Where EvoFox Actually Flexes

✨ GennieGPT: PLUSH EAR CUSHIONS! SO SOFT! Marathon gaming ready! AND they’re swappable! It’s like sitting on a CLOUD!!

Shayak: Finally, something you’re right about without sounding like a marketing brochure. The Hyperion 7.1 is genuinely comfortable: soft PU cushions, lightweight build, and no painful clamp pressure even with glasses on. This is its biggest selling point.

Swap out the ear pads when they wear out? Chef’s kiss for longevity. And the pads cost just Rs 399, which is delightful.

✨ GennieGPT: Dual connectivity! USB-A AND Type-C! Play ANYWHERE! PC, laptop, mobiles, consoles — LIMITLESS!!!!

Shayak: Ah, limitless… except for the places where it literally doesn’t work. There’s no 3.5mm jack, which instantly makes PS5 controller gaming and phone gaming a hassle unless you buy an extra adapter.

Inline controls are handy and logically minimalist, though. Volume, mute, done. No fiddling mid-fight.

✨ GennieGPT: RETRACTABLE MICROPHONE! Noise-sensitive! Crystal CLEAR communication! PERFECT for squad calls!

Shayak: Surprisingly yes. This mic is perfectly usable. Not studio-quality, not hyper-clear, but reliable and clean enough for Discord, in-game chat, and yelling at your team for missing their shots.

The retractable design on the mic is neat. No weird bending, no plastic arm poking your cheek.

✨ GennieGPT: MAGIC VOICE!!! You can sound like a monster! A robot! A tiny goblin!!! SO FUN!!!

Shayak: Look, is Magic Voice necessary? Absolutely not. Is it hilarious? Absolutely yes.

And the software effects, environmental rooms, hall presets, don’t completely ruin your audio, which is already a victory in budget headset land.

Amkette EvoFox Hyperion 7.1 Review: Final Verdict

At Rs 2,349, the EvoFox Hyperion 7.1 is like that budget guitar amp every beginner starts with. It won’t blow your mind, but it gets loud, performs well, and feels surprisingly comfortable for endless sessions. For PC gamers on a budget, this is a reliable, comfortable, immersive pair of headphones with good bass, usable 7.1 virtual surround, and great comfort.

Just note the limitations: no 3.5mm jack, and the spatial positioning isn’t esports-grade.

Should You Buy It?