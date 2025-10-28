AMD Just Announced GameOn 2025: Rs 5 Lakh Esport Prize, Hands-On Ryzen AI Demos, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





AMD is ready to host GameOn 2025, its biggest gaming event of the year, at HICC Hyderabad. The event will be held on November 1 and 2 as part of IndiaJoy 2025. It will be open to everyone, and entry will be free. GameOn 2025 will bring together gamers, creators, and tech lovers under one roof for two full days.

The event will include gaming tournaments, new technology showcases, live demos, and a lot of fun activities for all visitors.

GameOn 2025 Hyderabad: Demos, Gaming Tournaments, & More

The main attraction of GameOn 2025 will be the AMD Universe Showcase. Here, people can try out the latest AMD Ryzen AI-powered laptops and PCs and see how they perform in real gaming and content creation setups.

Visitors will also get to see the new Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPU, built for faster gaming and AI work.

Another popular section will be AMD Buildmasters, where people can learn how to build their own PCs and even take part in a live PC-building contest using AMD parts and Gigabyte AORUS components.

The event will also feature a Counter-Strike 2 esports tournament with a Rs 5,00,000 prize pool, organised by FragNation.

Apart from that, there will be a Free Play Zone, where anyone can play popular AAA games and made-in-India games created by local studios like Zombiefox Studios and Gods and Heroes Studios.

All the games will run on AMD’s latest Ryzen 9000 processors and Radeon RX 9000 graphics cards.

IndiaJoy 2025: Talks On Future Of Gaming & AI

GameOn 2025 will also include tech talks and learning sessions focused on artificial intelligence, gaming, and future technology.

Experts will explain how AI is changing the gaming world and helping creators do more with their tools.

With free entry, gaming contests, and hands-on demos, AMD GameOn 2025 promises to be one of the biggest and most exciting gaming events in India this year.