120 Bahadur Full Movie Leaked: Farhan Akhtar’s new military action film '120 Bahadur' had barely begun its theatrical run when illegal copies started circulating across the internet. Directed by Razneesh Ghai and featuring Raashii Khanna and Ankit Siwach alongside Akhtar, the film released on November 21 but was almost immediately uploaded to multiple piracy websites. Platforms known for distributing stolen content, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda, carried unauthorised versions in varying resolutions. Even Telegram channels quickly shared links, offering everything from low-quality 240p clips to full-HD rips.

For the cast and crew who spent months crafting the film, the early leak has once again highlighted the scale and speed at which piracy operates today.

Illegal Downloads Come With Legal And Cyber Threats

Many viewers may still consider piracy a harmless shortcut, but the consequences are anything but minor. Under Indian copyright regulations, streaming or downloading pirated content can lead to penalties reaching up to Rs 2 lakh. For some, repeated offences may even result in imprisonment of up to three years.

Cybersecurity professionals consistently warn users about the hidden dangers lurking on these platforms. Piracy websites are notorious for embedding malicious files, pop-ups and phishing scripts that can compromise personal devices. Clicking on such links could expose users to hacking attempts, identity theft and financial fraud.

More importantly, pirated versions often offer a degraded viewing experience with broken audio, missing frames and poor print quality, stripping away the filmmaker’s intended impact.

Wider Impact On Those Behind The Scenes

The economic damage caused by piracy extends well beyond box office numbers. Every illegal download affects the hundreds of people who contribute to a film’s production, including spot boys, editors, junior artists, writers and technicians. Industry members repeatedly note that piracy weakens an already fragile ecosystem where livelihoods depend on fair returns.

ABP Live reiterates its firm stand against piracy and urges audiences to choose legitimate avenues, either theatres or authorised streaming platforms, to watch '120 Bahadur'. Supporting original content ensures that the creative teams behind such films receive the respect and recognition they deserve.