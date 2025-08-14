Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesWoman Dead, One Person Injured, 375 Rescued As Fire Breaks Out On 22nd Floor Of Thane Building

Woman Dead, One Person Injured, 375 Rescued As Fire Breaks Out On 22nd Floor Of Thane Building

The fire started around 6:40 pm in flat number 2203 and spread to the lobby of the same floor.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 11:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

One woman died, one person was injured and 375 rescued after a fire broke out on the 22nd floor of a building in Thane's Balkum area on Thursday evening, a civic official said.

According to Yasin Tadvi, head of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell, the fire started around 6:40 pm in flat number 2203 and spread to the lobby of the same floor.

"The fire was extinguished by 7:58 pm after a coordinated effort by fire brigade, disaster management, and police personnel. Two persons were hospitalised due to smoke inhalation. One of them, Jayashree Thackeray, a 36-year-old resident of a flat on the 28th floor, was declared dead on arrival at Highland Hospital," Tadvi said.

The other person, Rajendra Tiwari, a 25th-floor resident, is currently in stable condition, he added.

"The fire caused significant damage to flat number 2203 and the 22nd-floor lobby. A total of 375 persons were rescued from the 28-storey building by firefighters, disaster management department and disaster response team personnel as well as local residents," he said.

The cause of the fire, smoke from which could be seen from far, is being probed, Tadvi added.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the body and the headline by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 11:49 PM (IST)
