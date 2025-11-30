West Bengal: Mother-Daughter Accused Of Filling SIR Form While Holding Bangladeshi Passport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Serious allegations have surfaced along the India-Bangladesh border after claims that a mother and daughter from Bangladesh have been living in an Indian border village using Bangladeshi passports. According to locals, the two entered India in 2017 using a Bangladeshi passport and visa and never returned. They are accused of becoming registered voters in India and even casting votes regularly. They have also allegedly filled the SIR forms. The incident has triggered a sharp political row in the area, deepening tensions between rival political groups.

BJP’s Allegation

The incident reportedly took place at booth number 86 of Daharkanda village under the Bethari Hakimpur Gram Panchayat. Local BJP leader Brindaban Sarkar has alleged that Rehana Khatun and her daughter, Rozina Khatun, residents of Satkhira in Bangladesh, entered India in 2017 with a Bangladeshi passport and visa. Their passport reportedly expired in 2022. Sarkar alleged that Rehana then became a voter by registering local resident Altaf Sardar as her father.

Rehana is also accused of purchasing land in the area and transferring ownership of the property to her daughter, Rozina. Sarkar claimed that such irregularities have been enabled under the Trinamool Congress government and that many Bangladeshis have been added as fake voters to serve as a political vote bank.

TMC Denies Allegations

When ABP Ananda visited the home of Altaf Sardar in Daharkanda, Altaf’s son Ali Hossain denied any relationship with Rehana. He alleged that his father’s documents were forged to enable voter registration and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Local BLO Humayun Kabir Gain confirmed that Rehana had indeed filled the SIR form. He said she was recorded as Altaf Sardar’s daughter and studied in the local school in her childhood. However, he denied knowledge about whether she held a Bangladeshi passport. He claimed the accusations were linked to a land dispute.

Supporting the BLO, North Swarupnagar TMC block president Ziaur Rahman rejected the BJP’s claims. He said, “Rehana Khatun is Altaf Sardar’s daughter. I know her. She went to Bangladesh after marriage. Whether she returned using passport and visa is an issue for the Home Ministry. This has nothing to do with the Trinamool.”

However, serious questions are being raised over how Rehana became a voter and filled the SIR form despite allegedly holding a Bangladeshi passport.