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Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, the removal of more than 90 lakh names from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has triggered a major political debate. The key question now being widely discussed is, which party stands to gain from this large-scale exclusion, and could it alter the electoral equation in the state?

Shrinking Vote Gap Raises Concerns

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the vote difference between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party stood at over 60 lakh. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this gap narrowed to around 42 lakh votes.

With more than 90 lakh names now reportedly removed from the voter list, analysts believe the impact could be significant, especially considering the relatively smaller margin between the two major parties.

Survey Indicates Perception Of Political Impact

A social media poll conducted by @sangesuman2025 has revealed interesting public perception. Around 90% of respondents believe that the ruling party, Trinamool Congress, may face the biggest setback due to the deletions. In contrast, only 7% think the BJP could be affected, while 3% remained unsure.

Minority-Dominated Regions Under Spotlight

Reports suggest that over 27 lakh names have been removed from the list under review, with minority-dominated districts like Murshidabad topping the chart. This has further intensified speculation regarding which voter segments may have been most impacted.

Experts Weigh In On Possible Outcomes

Professor Rabindranath Bhattacharya highlighted the potential impact, stating that removing 91 lakh names is a significant development, especially when the vote margin between major parties is far smaller.

Another political observer, Professor Pratip Chattopadhyay, suggested that the ruling party could face losses due to anti-incumbency sentiment. He noted that among the remaining valid voters, opposition support, including votes for BJP, may increase.

Close Contest Seats Could See Major Shifts

The impact of voter list revisions could be particularly crucial in constituencies with narrow victory margins. In the 2021 elections:

7 seats were won with a margin of less than 1,000 votes (3 by Trinamool, 4 by BJP)

36 seats had margins under 5,000 votes (22 by BJP, 13 by Trinamool)

These closely contested seats could witness a shift in outcomes if the voter base changes significantly.

Will SIR Become A Deciding Factor?

Experts suggest that in such closely contested seats, the removal of voter names could potentially alter results. Professor Pradeep Chattopadhyay noted that anti-incumbency sentiment, combined with changes in the voter base, may influence voting patterns, possibly impacting the ruling party more.

As political tensions rise, the role of SIR in shaping the election outcome remains uncertain. Whether this large-scale deletion of voter names will become a decisive factor will only be clear on the day of the results.