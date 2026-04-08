Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesWest BengalWest Bengal Election 2026: 9 Million Names Deleted From SIR, Who Takes The Bigger Hit TMC Or BJP?

West Bengal Election 2026: 9 Million Names Deleted From SIR, Who Takes The Bigger Hit TMC Or BJP?

Over 9 million names removed from West Bengal voter list sparks debate on election impact, close contests, and shifting political equations.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, the removal of more than 90 lakh names from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has triggered a major political debate. The key question now being widely discussed is, which party stands to gain from this large-scale exclusion, and could it alter the electoral equation in the state?

Shrinking Vote Gap Raises Concerns

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the vote difference between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party stood at over 60 lakh. However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this gap narrowed to around 42 lakh votes.

With more than 90 lakh names now reportedly removed from the voter list, analysts believe the impact could be significant, especially considering the relatively smaller margin between the two major parties.

Survey Indicates Perception Of Political Impact

A social media poll conducted by @sangesuman2025 has revealed interesting public perception. Around 90% of respondents believe that the ruling party, Trinamool Congress, may face the biggest setback due to the deletions. In contrast, only 7% think the BJP could be affected, while 3% remained unsure.

Minority-Dominated Regions Under Spotlight

Reports suggest that over 27 lakh names have been removed from the list under review, with minority-dominated districts like Murshidabad topping the chart. This has further intensified speculation regarding which voter segments may have been most impacted.

Experts Weigh In On Possible Outcomes

Professor Rabindranath Bhattacharya highlighted the potential impact, stating that removing 91 lakh names is a significant development, especially when the vote margin between major parties is far smaller.

Another political observer, Professor Pratip Chattopadhyay, suggested that the ruling party could face losses due to anti-incumbency sentiment. He noted that among the remaining valid voters, opposition support, including votes for BJP, may increase.

Close Contest Seats Could See Major Shifts

The impact of voter list revisions could be particularly crucial in constituencies with narrow victory margins. In the 2021 elections:

7 seats were won with a margin of less than 1,000 votes (3 by Trinamool, 4 by BJP)
36 seats had margins under 5,000 votes (22 by BJP, 13 by Trinamool)

These closely contested seats could witness a shift in outcomes if the voter base changes significantly.

Will SIR Become A Deciding Factor?

Experts suggest that in such closely contested seats, the removal of voter names could potentially alter results. Professor Pradeep Chattopadhyay noted that anti-incumbency sentiment, combined with changes in the voter base, may influence voting patterns, possibly impacting the ruling party more.

As political tensions rise, the role of SIR in shaping the election outcome remains uncertain. Whether this large-scale deletion of voter names will become a decisive factor will only be clear on the day of the results.

Related Video

BREAKING: Stampede at Nalanda Sheetla Temple Claims Six Lives, Many Injured

Frequently Asked Questions

Could the voter list changes affect seats with close election margins?

Yes, experts suggest that the removal of voter names could potentially alter results in constituencies with narrow victory margins, where a small change in the voter base can be decisive.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections Bengal Politics Election News India TMC VS BJP Voter List Update SIR Controversy Voter List Deletion
Advertisement

Top Headlines

West Bengal
West Bengal Election 2026: 9 Million Names Deleted From SIR, Who Takes The Bigger Hit TMC Or BJP?
West Bengal Election 2026: 9 Million Names Deleted From SIR, Who Takes The Bigger Hit TMC Or BJP?
West Bengal
West Bengal Elections: BJP Leader Assaulted In Kolkata, Clashes Erupt In Bankura Amid Rising Tensions
BJP Leader Assaulted In Kolkata, Clashes Erupt In Bankura Amid Rising Tensions
West Bengal
West Bengal Elections: Amit Shah Roadshow Turns Tense In Bhabanipur, 4 Police Officers Suspended by EC
Amit Shah Roadshow Turns Tense In Bhabanipur, 4 Police Officers Suspended by EC
West Bengal
‘Gate Blocked, Then Stone Pelting’: How Judicial Officers Escaped Mob Attack In Malda
‘Gate Blocked, Then Stone Pelting’: How Judicial Officers Escaped Mob Attack In Malda
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Inferno: Iran Strikes US, Israel; Tehran Explosions Amid Supreme Leader Mystery
Death Night Countdown: Trump Trapped in War Labyrinth as Iran-US-Israel Strikes Intensify
Breaking: Iran Faces Intense US-Israel Strikes; Fuel Surcharges Hit Air Travel Worldwide
WAR SURGE: Blasts Rock Tehran and Qom as Mystery Deepens Around Mojtaba Khamenei Status
BIG BREAKING: Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
OPINION | Inside Mission Karmayogi: The Reform Redefining India’s Civil Services After Five Years
Opinion
Embed widget